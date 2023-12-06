Devils Practice in Seattle Ahead of Three Games in Four Days | NOTEBOOK

The Devils are preparing for game number two of their four-game road trip

By Marc Ciampa
NewJerseyDevils.com

After a 6-5 win over the Canucks in Vancouver last night, the Devils were back to work with a practice in Seattle. New Jersey will face the Kraken Thursday night, the first of three games in four days to wrap up a four-game road trip through Western Canada and the Pacific Northwest. 

Stay tuned to the notebook for the latest info, updates, interviews, videos and more from the practice session!

MACL1951

Upcoming Schedule

The Devils will face the Kraken Thursday night in Seattle before heading to Calgary to take on the Flames Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m. ET. New Jersey's final game of the four-game road trip will take place at 4 p.m. ET in Edmonton against the Oilers on Sunday. Following Sunday's game, the Devils will return home where they next host the Boston Bruins on Dec. 13. New Jersey then heads out for a road trip to Columbus to face the Blue Jackets before a five-game homestand.

Optional Skate

The Devils held an optional skate in Seattle with the following participants: 

Jesper Bratt, Alex Holtz, Simon Nemec, Nate Bastian, Chris Tierney, Mike McLeod, Dawson Mercer, Brendan Smith, Kevin Bahl, Colin Miller and Luke Hughes. 

Both goaltenders were on the ice.

Simon Nemec talks about his adjustment to the NHL

Nemec Adjusting and Adapting

Simon Nemec played his second career NHL game on Tuesday in Vancouver and while he didn't have the two-point performance that splashed his debut, he played a steady 21:45 to lead all Devils defenders not named Jonas Siegenthaler. 

“It’s the best level in the world. Yesterday’s game was pretty fast but it was better than the first game and still can be better,” said Nemec after practice in Seattle. “I think I improved this part of the game. I feel better on the ice. I’m pretty strong. I think I did a good job yesterday.”

Devils head coach Lindy Ruff talked about the adjustments he's already seen from Nemec. 

“He’s managing the puck. As a young player, that’s a big part of the game, letting the game come to you rather than chasing it. It’s a tough one. I’m still learning that. There’s a lot of good things. As he learns more in our system he’s going to continue to get better,” Ruff began. 

“Understanding the pressure you’re under at times and where your outlet is. Sometimes just getting out of the zone might be the best play. At this level you face a lot more pressure than at the American League and there’s always an adjustment when you come up."

Ruff added that he's very impressed with the offensive side of his game and sees a lot of similarities in how Dougie Hamilton plays in him. 

“Understanding the lanes and when he has the lane, getting it through. Quick release. He’s got a bit of Doug in him. When Doug sees the lane he’ll get it two feet in the air where it can’t get knocked down and not hitting legs or skates or bodies. It’s important.”

Nemec said he's making a concerted effort to get the puck toward the net. 

“I’m trying to shoot a lot," he said. "Every time I have a chance I try to shoot. First game I had two points from my two shots. I’m trying to shoot it every time I have a chance.”

Smith Ready to Return

After serving a two-game suspension for a slash that occurred in Philadelphia, Brendan Smith is ready to return to the lineup but acknowledged that he may end up having to wait another game or two.

“You never know how things will go," he said. "Since we won, lineup might stay but there’s a chance I might get in and I’d like to help the team on the penalty and getting on the forecheck if I’m a forward or if I’m a D playing pretty sound.”

Smith watched Tuesday's game in Vancouver from up high and was able to gain a perspective on how the team played defensively, particularly in the third period when there were breakdowns. 

“Kind of keep our minds right," he said when asked how the team could improve. "I thought we did a lot of good things last night. Just take care of a couple of areas.”

He added that if the team can improve on its break outs, the benefits will show up on the scoresheet as well. 

“Every team deals with breaking the pucks out. It’s a big part. The faster we can get first touches, come back into our own end and stop so we’re all on the same page and move forward. That’s where we can continue to clean up. If we do a good job clearing the puck out, we get a lot of time in the O zone. Your best defense is a good offense.”

Ruff speaks after practice in Seattle on Wednesday

Ruff Looking for Still More Battle

On Tuesday, the Devils did a very good job of scoring some goals in tough areas in front of the net. Coach Ruff was asked if he was content or if he was going to continue to harp on his squad to battle down low in the offensive zone. 

“I have to go with harp because it’s a tough area you’ve got to get to. Bratter getting lost, coming out the other side, just being in the small area allowed us to win the hockey game," he said. "The McLeod goal, outbattle the oppostion for a goal. Five-on-five scoring is something we’re working on improving and getting around the net front is a big part of that.”

Smith talked about some of those conversations that go on in the film room as the team looks to improve their conversion rate five-on-five. 

“We’ve been talking about getting to those hard areas," Smith stated. "That’s where the goals are scored. Most of the goals happen within a 10 foot radius. It’s hard to get in there. You have to be a willing combatant. You saw Bratter got one last night. It’s not easy because there’s big defensemen who are trying to make sure you don’t get there.”

Smith on returning after his suspension

