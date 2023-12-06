Devils Practice in Seattle Ahead of Three Games in Four Days | NOTEBOOK

Nemec Adjusting and Adapting

Simon Nemec played his second career NHL game on Tuesday in Vancouver and while he didn't have the two-point performance that splashed his debut, he played a steady 21:45 to lead all Devils defenders not named Jonas Siegenthaler.

“It’s the best level in the world. Yesterday’s game was pretty fast but it was better than the first game and still can be better,” said Nemec after practice in Seattle. “I think I improved this part of the game. I feel better on the ice. I’m pretty strong. I think I did a good job yesterday.”

Devils head coach Lindy Ruff talked about the adjustments he's already seen from Nemec.

“He’s managing the puck. As a young player, that’s a big part of the game, letting the game come to you rather than chasing it. It’s a tough one. I’m still learning that. There’s a lot of good things. As he learns more in our system he’s going to continue to get better,” Ruff began.

“Understanding the pressure you’re under at times and where your outlet is. Sometimes just getting out of the zone might be the best play. At this level you face a lot more pressure than at the American League and there’s always an adjustment when you come up."

Ruff added that he's very impressed with the offensive side of his game and sees a lot of similarities in how Dougie Hamilton plays in him.

“Understanding the lanes and when he has the lane, getting it through. Quick release. He’s got a bit of Doug in him. When Doug sees the lane he’ll get it two feet in the air where it can’t get knocked down and not hitting legs or skates or bodies. It’s important.”

Nemec said he's making a concerted effort to get the puck toward the net.

“I’m trying to shoot a lot," he said. "Every time I have a chance I try to shoot. First game I had two points from my two shots. I’m trying to shoot it every time I have a chance.”