Devils Take on Panthers in Home Opener | RELEASE

The New Jersey Devils unveiled details for the club’s 2025-26 NHL Season Home Opener, presented by Citizens, for Thursday, Oct. 16 at 7 p.m. ET against the Florida Panthers. The gameday celebration will feature Red Carpet arrivals presented by BMW, followed by a pre-game Fan Fest presented by Citizens and special activations to welcome fans back to Prudential Center. All fans in attendance will receive a commemorative rally towel courtesy of Citizens.

“As the Official Bank of the New Jersey Devils and Prudential Center, we are excited to kick off another season of Devils hockey with this year's home opener,” said Yajaira Hafley, Tri-State Metro Retail Market Executive at Citizens. “Our partnership with the Devils underscores our support for small businesses and our Citizens Game Ready Bankers will be onsite throughout the season to help welcome fans to Prudential Center and help them achieve their goals.”

Festivities begin at 4 p.m. ET on Championship Plaza with Red Carpet Arrivals presented by BMW, where the 2025-26 New Jersey Devils players will arrive in BMW models and walk the red carpet prior to their first home game. Fan Fest presented by Citizens, which will take place on Championship Plaza following the conclusion of Red Carpet Arrivals, will feature in-arena hosts Jenna Lemoncelli and Jayden Becker, performances by local band The Benjamins, along with a variety of food trucks, games, activities, and appearances from mascot NJ Devil, Woo Crew and Devils Alumni.

Fan Fest presented by Citizens will also welcome the FIFA World Cup Tour Bus, a double decker bus activation featuring TJ the DJ, amping the crowd ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in New Jersey.

“NJ’s Ride,” a mobile esports fan experience, and the Devils Experience Mobile Tour will also be present for fans to play the video games and put their hockey skills to the test before entering the arena.

Multiple corporate partners will be activating at Fan Fest presented by Citizens including, but not limited to:

Premio Foods and Shore Good Eats (Devils 2025 Enrich Program winner) will have food trucks.

RWJBarnabas Health will be encouraging fans to sign up for the ‘Running with the Devils 5k and Walk’ and have a spin wheel with giveaways.

Goya will be providing samples for fans to enjoy.

BMW will activate with a car display and give away Devils-branded scarves.

Ilegal Mezcal will be giving away swag and promoting their product tasting, which will be available at their bar on the main concourse.

In-Game Activations Include:

Pre-Game Player Introductions: Devils fans will welcome the 2025-26 New Jersey Devils team back to The Rock during the player introduction ceremony.

National Anthem: The first National Anthem of the 2025-26 Devils season will be performed by Arlette, accompanied by organist Pete Cannarozzi.

New Game Presentation Elements: Newly installed LED game lights will enhance the Devils’ game presentation during their pre-game and intermission production. NJ Devil's Sin Bin, located in Section 115 & 116, will make its debut as NJ Devil's new home base at all Devils’ home games. NJ will host meet and greets and activate many of his in-game hijinks from this new fan experience area at Prudential Center. Fans will be able to participate in a number of refreshed interactive features from their seats including Delta Dental Selfie Cam, Virtual Parachute Drop, and Light Up The Rock. Carvel will enter the Devils Dessert Race, joining Auntie Anne's and Mrs. Fields.

Performances: Performances during the game will feature Sean Patrick and The Alibis, performing on the Section 16 platform, and Flying Ivories Dueling Pianos performing on the main concourse (Section 18).

Citizens Activation Space: Visit the Citizens Game Ready Bankers at the Citizens concourse activation space outside Section 18 for photos and games with prizes.

Main Concourse Photo Opportunity: Fans will have the opportunity to take their photo in front of a brand-new Devils themed background that was utilized by the players on Media Day. The new activation will be placed outside the Foundry Bar (Section 20) on the main concourse for every Devils home game.

Youth Hockey: The Devils will celebrate the 2025 IIHF World Girls’ Hockey Weekend by recognizing Jr. Captain of the Game presented by Eleven Media, Kaylee Hicks of the New Jersey Bandits Girls Program. Jersey Girls Hockey Club will also host an All-Girls Mite Jamboree, Clinics and Try Hockey For Free Day on Sunday, October 19 for over 200 girls on Prudential Center’s main ice featuring special guest appearances. To sign up for Jersey Girls Hockey Club Try Hockey For Free Day, visit here.

50/50: Hockey in New Jersey will be the night’s 50/50 beneficiary presented by BetRivers.

Tickets for the Devils Home Opener, presented by Citizens, are available for purchase by visiting newjerseydevils.com/tickets, at Prudential Center’s Box Office, or calling 1-973-757-6000. To receive on-sale alerts and the opportunity to purchase tickets to Devils home games in the future before the general public visit NewJerseyDevils.com/Tickets or learn more about how to become a Devils Black and Red Member HERE. For Group opportunities and experiences for 10+ people, visit newjerseydevils.com/groups, call 973-757-6000 or email [email protected]. For Premium seating opportunities, visit prucenter.com/premium.