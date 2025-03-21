Devils Look for Bounce Back Effort versus Sens | PREVIEW

NEW JERSEY DEVILS (37-27-6) vs. OTTAWA SENATORS (36-27-5)

New Jersey are looking to play their way back into the win column when they host the Ottawa Senators.

You can watch on MSGSN and MSGSN2 or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

Read below for your game preview and pre-game story below. Tonight's game is presented by Mikula Contracting.

MORNING SKATE RECAP

NEWARK, NJ - Check back following Devils morning skate at 10:30 a.m. at Prudential Center.

BY THE NUMBERS

THE SCOOP

New Jersey is looking for answers after two consecutive panic-induced third-period performances. Their most recent, Thursday against Calgary, saw the Devils blow a third-period lead, including a 3-2 advantage with just over five minutes to play. Calgary beat New Jersey 5-3 to stun the Devils locker room.

On Friday, the Devils did not hold a practice, electing to rest players' bodies with an unforgiving schedule on the horizon. New Jersey will play three games in five days and six in 10, including a three-game road trip that concludes with back-to-back games against Winnipeg and Minnesota.

Questions remain about what the lineup could look like against the Senators as the team continues to deal with mounting injuries. Forwards Ondrej Palat and Curtis Lazar did not play against the Flames, both dealing with undisclosed injuries. Head coach Sheldon Keefe announced that both players went for imaging on their respective ailments, though at the time of his press conference, he did not have an update on the results.

On Friday morning, New Jersey recalled forward Nolan Foote. Foote has played in two games with the Devils this season. The 6-foot-3, 193-pound forward has 18 goals and 39 points in 53 games with Utica. His 39 points lead the Comets, while his 18 goals rank second.

The Senators are on a two-game slide after winning six straight. They are currently holding on to the first Wild Card spot in the East with 77 points, three ahead of the Montreal Canadiens, who currently occupy the final Wild Card spot. Both the Senators and Canadiens have played the same number of games. The Sens have 7-2-1 in their previous 10 games.

The team is led in points by Tim Stützle who tops Ottawa with 69 points, while captain Brady Tkachuk leads the team in both goals (27) and penalty minutes (112). He also leads the club in power play goals, 13 of his 27 goals have come on the man-advantage this season.

WHO’S HOT

Devils: Nico Hischier has a five-game point streak that includes scoring his team-leading 29th goal of the year on Thursday night. Hischier has six points over the stretch (3g-3a) and one two-point game (1g-1a, vs CGY).

Senators: Drake Batherson has six points in his previous five games. Prior to the Senators Thursday night loss against Colorado, Batherson was on a streak of six points in four games (3g-3a), including a three-point effort (2g-1a) against Boston on March 13.

INJURIES

Devils: J.Hughes (shoulder, LTIR), Siegenthaler (undisclosed, LTIR), Hamilton (undisclosed, week-to-week), Palat (undisclosed), Lazar (undisclosed)

Senators: Jensen (lower-body, day-to-day), Hamonic (undisclosed, day-to-day), Cousins (knee, IR)

REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS

- Amanda Stein, Team Reporter

STATS LEADERS

DEVILS
SENATORS
Goals
Hischier, 29
Tkachuk, 27
Assists
Bratt, 60
Stützle, 49
Points
Bratt, 80
Stützle, 69

GAME NOTES

  • Against Calgary, the Devils had their first regulation loss when leading after two periods this season. They are 30-1-2.
  • In the absence of Ondrej Palat, defenseman Brenden Dillon donned an 'A' on his jersey, joining Jesper Bratt as an assistant captain while the two regular assistants (J. Hughes, Palat) are out of the lineup.
  • Nico Hischier is a goal away from reaching 30 goals, which would mark the second time in his career he has hit 30-or-more goals.
  • Former Devils associate/interim head coach Travis Green coaches the Senators.
  • The Senators are looking to advance to the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since the 2016–17 NHL season.
  • Fabian Zetterlund, one of the piece sent to San Jose in the Timo Meier trade, is now a member of the Ottawa Senators after being acquired at this years deadline. Zettlund skated on a line with Brady Tkachuk and Tim Stützle at Friday's practice session.

