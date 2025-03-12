Devils Host McDavid, Oilers | PREVIEW

EDM_NJD_Preview
By Amanda Stein
By Amanda Stein

NEW JERSEY DEVILS (35-25-6) vs. EDMONTON OILERS (37-23-4)

New Jersey host the Edmonton Oilers at Prudential Center.

MORNING SKATE RECAP

NEWARK, NJ - Stay tuned after the Devils 10:30 a.m. skate!

BY THE NUMBERS

THE SCOOP

The Devils are looking to string together a third straight win when they host the Oilers. New Jersey are winners of two straight for the first time since late-January after posting victories against the Philadelphia Flyers and Columbus Blue Jackets.

Hosting the Oilers is a brief reprieve from facing off against Metropolitan Division opponents. The Devils are in the midst of a string of games where they will have faced divisional opponents in five of six games. Their two victories over the Flyers and Blue Jackets bumped them to a six-point lead on Columbus, who hold the second Wild Card spot in the East. The Devils sit third in the Metro with 76 points, six points behind Carolina, who hold the No. 2 spot. The Devils will visit the Pittsburgh Penguins and Columbus in their next two games.

The Oilers are coming off a 3-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres in their first game of a four game road trip that brings them to the Tri-State area. Edmonton will begin the first of a back-to-back against the Devils before visiting the Islanders on Friday and Rangers on Sunday.

Edmonton are powered by two of the league's biggest stars in Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, who rank second (Draisaitl - 97 pts) and fourth (McDavid - 82 pts) in league points. With that kind of fire power, it’s not easy to keep the Oilers off the board but the Devils are just one of four teams this season to keep the Oilers offense at bay. The only other time the two teams met this season, New Jersey shutout Edmonton, 3-0.

The Oilers are in a race for positioning for the playoffs with the Los Angeles Kings. The Kings are just one point behind the Oilers, with a game in hand. Edmonton is holding onto second in the Pacific Division with 78 points, while the Golden Knights hold the top spot with 83.

WHO’S HOT

Devils: Newcomer Cody Glass has made an immediate impact for New Jersey. In his first two games with the club he's picked up three points (1g-2a) and has helped revitalize a third line and create a greater depth to the Devils scoring threats.

Oilers: Leon Draisaitl has been dominant all season long. He currently sits second to Nathan MacKinnon (102, COL) in points among all NHL players this season. The superstar extended his point streak to a career-high 15 games with two assists in the Oilers loss to the Sabres on Monday night. Draisaitl has 97 points this season, nine of which have come in the last five games (2g-7a).

INJURIES

Devils: J. Hughes (shoulder, LTIR), Siegenthaler (undisclosed, LTIR), Hamilton (undisclosed, week-to-week)

Oilers: Klingberg (undisclosed, day-to-day), Ekholm (undisclosed, day-to-day), Kane (knee, IR), Regula (knee, IR)

REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS

STATS LEADERS

DEVILS
OILERS
Goals
J. Hughes, Hischier 27
Draisaitl, 46
Assists
Bratt, 55
McDavid, 58
Points
Bratt, 73
Draisaitl, 97

GAME NOTES

  • The matchup between the two teams will be the league’s No. 4 and No. 5 power plays against one another. The Oilers are 5th in the league, converting at a 26.6 percent rate, while the Devils are 4th firing at a 27.8 percent clip.
  • Where the two teams really differ on special teams is the penalty kill, a strong suit of the Devils all season long. New Jersey boast the league’s 4th ranked penalty kill (82.8%) while the Oilers trend toward the bottom of the standings with a 25th ranked penalty kill at just 75.2 percent efficiency.
  • One of Jake Allen’s four shutouts this season was against the Oilers on Nov. 4, 2024.
  • Defenseman Evan Bouchard is on a six-game points streak with three goals and three assists.
  • Jesper Bratt needs just five more assists this season to tie the franchise record for most assists in a single season (S. Stevens, 60). Bratt had a three points night against Columbus (1g-2a) to pass Stevens for 9th all-time in points for the Devils franchise.

