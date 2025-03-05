Devils End Road Trip with Loss | GAME STORY

DALLAS, TX - The Devils finished their five-game road trip with a 4-3 loss in Dallas at American Airlines Center Tuesday night.

Thomas Harley scored the game-winning goal with just 3.9 seconds left in regulation.

The Devils scored two goals in the third period to tie it late, including getting the game-tying goal from Brett Pesce on a delayed penalty with 4:08 remaining in regulation. Timo Meier and captain Nico Hischier both scored on the power play for New Jersey.

“Sorry for my language, but it (expletive) sucks,” Meier said. “To get a goal four seconds left in the game, it hurts. But I thought we competed unbelievable. We gave it everything. It shows at this time of the year tiny mistakes can cost you a game.

“As much as it hurts, we have to take the good stuff from this game and move on. Next time we’re in this situation we have to remember how important every puck is. It’s no fun. But we have to focus on the next game and move on.”

Wyatt Johnston, Ilya Lyubushkin and Roope Hintz tallied for the Stars in the winning effort.

The Devils lost Dougie Hamilton late in the first period and were forced to play with five defensemen for the final two periods.

“You have to leave here so (angry),” defenseman Brenden Dillon said. “We battled back. It shows the character we have. How much care going down. Tough penalty kills. Guys getting hurt. It would have been so easy for us to roll over and we fought until the end.”

New Jersey finished its season-long five game road trip with a 2-3-0 record. The club will return home after the game.

“Obviously frustration the way we lost tonight,” Meier said. “Take a deep breath and analyze. We can be proud of the way we came back. Analyze what we did wrong. We’re going home. We’re going to win the next game. That’s our focus.”