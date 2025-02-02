LIVE UPDATES: Devils 0 vs. Sabres 3

The Devils face the Sabres this afternoon in Buffalo. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

Screenshot 2025-02-02 at 1.20.43 PM

Thompson Opens Scoring in Buffalo

Screenshot 2025-02-02 at 1.36.23 PM

Peterka Makes it 2-0 in the First Period

Screenshot 2025-02-02 at 1.47.33 PM

McLeod's Shorthanded Goal Makes it 3-0 Buffalo

END-OF-PERIOD STATS:

SHOTS: NJD 9, BUF 12
POWER PLAY: NJD 0/2, BUF 0/0
HITS: NJD 15, BUF 12
BLOCKED SHOTS: NJD 5, BUF 6
GIVEAWAYS: NJD 4, BUF 7
TAKEAWAYS: NJD 1, BUF 1

PRE-GAME NOTES

DEVILS LINEUP

Palat - Hughes - Bratt
Meier - Mercer - Noesen
Cotter - Dowling - Tatar
MacDermid - Lazar - Bastian

Siegenthaler - Hamilton
Dillon - Pesce
Hughes - Kovacevic

Allen

SABRES LINEUP

Peterka - Kulich - Thompson
Zucker - Cozens - Tuch
Quinn - McLeod - Benson
Malenstyn - Krebs -

Byram - Dahlin
Samuelsson - Power
Bryson - Jokiharju
Gilbert

Luukkonen

DEVILS MINUTE

Long Time No See | DEVILS MINUTE

