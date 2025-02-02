LIVE UPDATES: Devils 0 vs. Sabres 3

The Devils face the Sabres this afternoon in Buffalo. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network
END-OF-PERIOD STATS:
SHOTS: NJD 9, BUF 12
POWER PLAY: NJD 0/2, BUF 0/0
HITS: NJD 15, BUF 12
BLOCKED SHOTS: NJD 5, BUF 6
GIVEAWAYS: NJD 4, BUF 7
TAKEAWAYS: NJD 1, BUF 1
Palat - Hughes - Bratt
Meier - Mercer - Noesen
Cotter - Dowling - Tatar
MacDermid - Lazar - Bastian
Siegenthaler - Hamilton
Dillon - Pesce
Hughes - Kovacevic
Allen
Peterka - Kulich - Thompson
Zucker - Cozens - Tuch
Quinn - McLeod - Benson
Malenstyn - Krebs -
Byram - Dahlin
Samuelsson - Power
Bryson - Jokiharju
Gilbert
Luukkonen