LIVE UPDATES: Devils vs. Panthers

The Devils face the Panthers tonight in Florida. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on ESPN+ and Hulu or listen on the Devils Hockey Network

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

GOAL!

8:30 | NJD 1, FLA 0

J. Hughes (Bratt, Hamilton)

END OF PERIOD STATS

SHOTS: NJD 6, FLA 14
POWER PLAY: NJD 0/1, FLA 0/2
HITS: NJD 6, FLA 17
BLOCKED SHOTS: NJD 11, FLA 4
GIVEAWAYS: NJD 6, FLA 5
TAKEAWAYS: NJD 0, FLA 1

MARKSTROM'S FIRST PERIOD HIGHLIGHTS

The Devils goaltender save all 14 shots he faced. Watch the highlights below!

SECOND PERIOD

No goals yet!

DEVILS LINEUP

Meier - Hischier - Noesen
Palat - Hughes - Bratt
Cotter - Haula - Mercer
MacDermid - Dowling - Tatar

Dillon - Hamilton
Siegenthaler - Kovacevic
Hughes - Pesce

Markstrom

PANTHERS LINEUP

Rodrigues - Barkov - Reinhart
Verhaeghe - J. Boqvist - Tkachuk
Luostarinen - Lundell - Samoskevich
Greer - Nosek - Gadjovich

Forsling - Ekblad
Mikkola - Kulikov
Balinskis - Schmidt

Knight

DEVILS MINUTE

The Devils made some line changes before facing the Panthers in 2 consecutive games in Florida

More News

Sharks Take Bite Out of Devils Win Streak | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Sharks 1, Devils 0

Jack Hughes Scores OT Winner on Long Island | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils 4 at Islanders 3 (OT)

Devils Host Military Appreciation Night | RELEASE

Warriors Provide Hockey, Community to Disable Veterans | FEATURE

DeSimone Recalled from Utica | TRANSACTIONS

Devils Outlast Canadiens for Win | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils 5, Canadiens 3

Nemec Sent to Utica | TRANSACTIONS

Each Other's Cheerleaders | 10 TAKEAWAYS

Ryan Parent Named Interim HC in Utica | RELEASE

Home, Sweet Home | NOTEBOOK

Devils Drill Oilers | GAME STORY

Families Come Out to See Devils in Canmore | FEATURE

Devils Practice in Canmore | NOTEBOOK

Devils Shutout by Flames | GAME STORY

Lucky No. 13 | 10 TAKEAWAYS