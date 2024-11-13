LIVE UPDATES: Devils vs. Panthers

The Devils face the Panthers tonight in Florida. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on ESPN+ and Hulu or listen on the Devils Hockey Network
GOAL!
8:30 | NJD 1, FLA 0
J. Hughes (Bratt, Hamilton)
SHOTS: NJD 6, FLA 14
POWER PLAY: NJD 0/1, FLA 0/2
HITS: NJD 6, FLA 17
BLOCKED SHOTS: NJD 11, FLA 4
GIVEAWAYS: NJD 6, FLA 5
TAKEAWAYS: NJD 0, FLA 1
The Devils goaltender save all 14 shots he faced. Watch the highlights below!
No goals yet!
Meier - Hischier - Noesen
Palat - Hughes - Bratt
Cotter - Haula - Mercer
MacDermid - Dowling - Tatar
Dillon - Hamilton
Siegenthaler - Kovacevic
Hughes - Pesce
Markstrom
Rodrigues - Barkov - Reinhart
Verhaeghe - J. Boqvist - Tkachuk
Luostarinen - Lundell - Samoskevich
Greer - Nosek - Gadjovich
Forsling - Ekblad
Mikkola - Kulikov
Balinskis - Schmidt
Knight