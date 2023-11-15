LIVE UPDATES: Devils 0 at Jets 0

The Devils face the Jets tonight at 8 p.m ET. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
The Devils face the Jets tonight at 8 p.m ET. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
No goals.
Meier - McLeod - Bratt
Toffoli - Mercer - Holtz
Palat - Haula - Lazar
Nosek - Tierney - Bastian
Hughes - Hamilton
Siegenthaler - Marino
Bahl - Smith
Schmid
Connor - Scheifele - Iafallo
Perfetti - Namestnikov - Ehlers
Niederreiter - Lowry - Appleton
Barron - (empty) - Kupari
Morrissey - DeMelo
Dillon - Pionk
Samberg - Schmidt
Stanley
Hellebuyck