News Feed

Fortunately Fortunate | 10 Takeaways 11/14/23

Fortunately Fortunate | 10 TAKEAWAYS
DEVILS | NOTEBOOK 11/13/23

Miller Returns to Devils Practice | NOTEBOOK
Devils Know They Have More to Give | FEATURE 11.11.23

Devils Know They Have More to Give | FEATURE 
DEVILS | NOTEBOOK 11/11/23

Weekend Workday | NOTEBOOK
DEVILS VS Capitals 11/10/23 GAME STORY

 Devils Offense Arrives Too Late in Loss to Caps | GAME STORY
DEVILS VS CAPITALS 11/10/23 LIVE UPDATES

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 2 vs Capitals 4
Foote Re-Assigned | BLOG

Foote Re-Assigned | BLOG
Nate Bastian | STALL MATES

Nate Bastian: The Chatterbox | STALL MATES 
Devils Back in Newark | NOTEBOOK 11.9.23

Nosek Returns to Practice with Devils | NOTEBOOK
Military Appreciation Night | RELEASE 11.9.23

Devils Host Military Appreciation Night, Presented by Prudential | RELEASE
STAN FEATURE - Broduer 100 Words

A Picture is Worth 100 Words | STAN'S STORIES 
DEVILS AT AVALANCHE 11/7/23 GAME STORY

Devils Lose in Colorado to Finish Road Trip | GAME STORY
 The Next Man Up | 10 TAKEAWAYS 11/7/23

 The Next Man Up | 10 TAKEAWAYS
DEVILS I FEATURE 11/6/23

Injuries Create Opportunities | FEATURE 
DEVILS AT BLACKHAWKS 11/5/23 GAME STORY

Willman Scores in Debut as Devils Top Hawks | GAME STORY
Hughes Week-to-Week | BLOG

Hughes Week-to-Week | BLOG
Devils Recall Willman | BLOG

Devils Recall Willman from Utica | BLOG
DEVILS AT BLUES 11/3/23 GAME STORY

Devils Lose Hughes, Game to Blues | GAME STORY

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 0 at Jets 0

The Devils face the Jets tonight at 8 p.m ET. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

No goals.

DEVILS LINEUP

Meier - McLeod - Bratt

Toffoli - Mercer - Holtz

Palat - Haula - Lazar

Nosek - Tierney - Bastian

Hughes - Hamilton

Siegenthaler - Marino

Bahl - Smith

Schmid

JETS LINEUP

Connor - Scheifele - Iafallo

Perfetti - Namestnikov - Ehlers

Niederreiter - Lowry - Appleton

Barron - (empty) - Kupari

Morrissey - DeMelo

Dillon - Pionk

Samberg - Schmidt

Stanley

Hellebuyck

DEVILS MINUTE

Devils looking to start strong against the Jets