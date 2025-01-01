FOLLOW LIVE: Ducks 1, Devils 0

The Devils face the Ducks tonight in Anaheim at the Honda Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network
END-OF-PERIOD STATS:
SHOTS: NJD 15, ANA 5
POWER PLAY: NJD 0/2, ANA --
HITS: ANA 9, NJD 8
BLOCKED SHOTS: ANA 9, NJD 4
GIVEAWAYS: ANA 7, NJD 2
TAKEAWAYS: NJD 3, ANA 0
Palat - Hughes - Bratt
Meier - Hischier - Noesen
Cotter - Haula - Mercer
MacDermid - Lazar - Bastian
Dillon - Hamilton
Siegenthaler - Kovacevic
Hughes - Pesce
Markstrom
Allen
Vatrano - Stromes - Terry
Killorn - Carlsson - Leason
Gautheir - McTavish - Rabbri
Johnston - Lundstrom - Harkins
LaCombe - Gudas
Dumoulin - Trouba
Mintyukov - Helleson
Dostal
Gibson