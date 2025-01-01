FOLLOW LIVE: Ducks 1, Devils 0

The Devils face the Ducks tonight in Anaheim at the Honda Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

Screenshot 2024-12-31 at 8.24.50 PM

END-OF-PERIOD STATS:

SHOTS: NJD 15, ANA 5
POWER PLAY: NJD 0/2, ANA --
HITS: ANA 9, NJD 8
BLOCKED SHOTS: ANA 9, NJD 4
GIVEAWAYS: ANA 7, NJD 2
TAKEAWAYS: NJD 3, ANA 0

DEVILS LINEUP

Palat - Hughes - Bratt
Meier - Hischier - Noesen
Cotter - Haula - Mercer
MacDermid - Lazar - Bastian

Dillon - Hamilton
Siegenthaler - Kovacevic
Hughes - Pesce

Markstrom
Allen

DUCKS LINEUP

Vatrano - Stromes - Terry
Killorn - Carlsson - Leason
Gautheir - McTavish - Rabbri
Johnston - Lundstrom - Harkins

LaCombe - Gudas
Dumoulin - Trouba
Mintyukov - Helleson

Dostal
Gibson

DEVILS MINUTE

The Devils and Ducks meet this evening in Anaheim.

