Marking Milestones | 10 TAKEAWAYS

The New Jersey Devils will be well represented at the upcoming 4 Nations tournament, held in both Montreal and Boston between Feb. 12 and 20. Jesper Bratt, Jacob Markstrom, Erik Haula, and Jack Hughes will all be on their ice for the respective nations, while two more people will be there, off the ice, representing New Jersey as well. Tom Fitzgerald is an assistant general manager of the U.S. squad, while Chris 'Frosty' Scoppetto, the Devils head equipment manager, will serve on the U.S. equipment staff.

\It's an exciting time with the return of some best-on-best hockey and with Devils representation, it will be even more exciting to be around.

The chirping, of course, is well underway -- at least for a day.

“That’s all I got on him,” Haula laughed in regard to saying he'll take a couple of shots at Bratt. “I have to keep my feet moving and try to keep up with him. I probably have more to worry about than he does.”

“I guess I’ll do it my way, maybe I’ll try to dangle him,” Bratt chimed in about retaliation. “We’ll get some good battles out there. It’ll be exciting.”

Hughes and Markstrom refused to share what the book is on A) stopping a Jack shot and B) how to beat Markstrom.

That's because, until they reach that Feb. 12 date, the focus is solely on the New Jersey Devils and neither Hughes nor Markstrom wanted to reveal any secrets for their NHL competition coming up.

And the Devils have plenty of it, starting with Friday night against the Seattle Kraken when two players will hit milestones: Jesper Bratt will play his 500th NHL game and Dougie Hamilton will play his 800th.

1.

It has been such a pleasure over the years watching him flourish into the star he has become. My first year with the club coincided with his and Nico Hischier's first year, so I really do have the privilege of saying I've watched it all happen right in front of me. I had the chance to catch up with Jesper on Tuesday about the upcoming milestone, one for which he is very proud.

But I think what really makes him proud is seeing what the team has grown into from Game 1 to Game 500. It's just he and Nico that remain from Game 1 and their shared experience through it all can only be fully understood by one another.

Here's what Bratt told me about his friend Nico:

“For me, having Nico here and been through this together, we’ve been through everything together," he said. "From ups and downs, it’s really special to me to have him, and just knowing that we’ve both been a part of this journey for so long… now turning this around into a successful team that plays good hockey… it’s a lot of fun and I know that, and he thinks the same way, that our best years are ahead of us."