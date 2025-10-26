Casey Recalled from Utica | BLOG

The Devils have recalled defenseman Seamus Casey from Utica of the American Hockey League.

Casey scored four goals and had eight points in 14 games with the Devils last season. He had three goals and 18 points in 30 games with the AHL Comets.

After missing the start of the season due to injury, he recently rejoined the Comets. Casey has one assist in his lone game this season in Utica.

Casey joins the Devils in Denver after Brett Pesce's injury on Sunday. Devils head coach Sheldon Keefe noted that Pesce had an upper-body injury and would not join the team fo the coming trip.