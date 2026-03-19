Mysteries: Solved | 10 TAKEAWAYS

7.

Since the Olympic Break?

Jack Hughes has a whopping 18 points. Only three players sit ahead of him, and only by one or two points (quick literally).

The leaders: Nikita Kucherov (20 points), and both Martin Necas and Connor McDavid ahead of him with 19 points each.

Jack is tied with Nathan MacKinnon with 18 points.

Look at that company. Jack is a superstar. He’s fully healthy and he’s proving it - though he needs not prove it to anyone, really.

8.

Pretty cool to see Bobby Farnham pop up the way he has recently… not every day you see this.

Farnham, it was announced last week, has joined the Carolina Hurricanes' ownership group. It’s one of those stories that makes you do a double-take in a good way… from grinding it out as an energy guy in the league to now being part of the business side at that level.

Since hanging up the skates, Farnham’s carved out a pretty solid path off the ice. He got into the business world, with a degree from Harvard, and working in finance and investment spaces, co-founding a private investment platform. It’s not just a random post-hockey move, and I mean, he’s clearly put in the work to get there.

The beautiful thing about our game is that you always want to stay connected to it, no matter how. There’s something about being in and working in this sport that gets in your bones.

9.

Maybe it’s the long hours you spend together… It’s nearly every single day for more than half the year, morning, noon and late nights. In the arena, on the plane, in the hotel… you’re always together. So, I've been kind of keeping tally...

Something I’ve been doing since the beginning of the season… keeping track of how much time we spend in the air on our road trips. This is literally just the time from the second the plane leaves the ground to the second we land... there's a whole lots more in between. But I was just curious, after nine seasons of doing this.

We’re up to close to 76 hours in the air, with 14 games to go in the season. I keep a running tally on my phone, our longest flight so far has been 5:08. Our shortest? 27:41.

Total number of flights so far? 40.

Stay tuned for the final tally at the end of the year.

10.

Congrats to the U.S. for the clean sweep of Olympic gold. The men’s, women’s, and Paralympic teams all taking top honors in Milano-Cortina is pretty wild. Seriously impressive stuff.

Also really cool to see Jersey guys Jack Wallace and Josh Pauls get it done. For Pauls especially, five Olympic golds is just ridiculous.

And they’re both guys I’ve been lucky enough to cross paths with over the years. Every now and then they’d pop around the Devils locker room, just soaking it all in, being around the game. With Pauls, I actually remember way back when he won one of his earlier medals, we happened to be in St. Louis where I believe he was training, at the same time, and he brought the medal into the room after our morning skate. Guys were passing it around like kids, it was awesome.

Found a throwback pic from that moment buried deep in my phone... had to bring it back.