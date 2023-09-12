As Prudential Center hosts the Video Music Awards Tuesday night, the home of the Devils will look quite different. However, there will be a familiar face in attendance as forward Nathan Bastian will serve as a red carpet reporter for the event.
Bastian to Report from VMAs Red Carpet
Bastian will interview various musical guests, influencers, and celebrities as they enter the event. Check the Devils website and social media channels throughout the night to see the interviews and some behind-the-scenes content!