Bastian to Report from VMAs Red Carpet

The Devils forward will serve as red carpet reporter at the 2023 Video Music Awards

Bastian Blog
By Catherine Bogart
@catherinebogart NewJerseyDevils.com

As Prudential Center hosts the Video Music Awards Tuesday night, the home of the Devils will look quite different. However, there will be a familiar face in attendance as forward Nathan Bastian will serve as a red carpet reporter for the event.

Bastian will interview various musical guests, influencers, and celebrities as they enter the event. Check the Devils website and social media channels throughout the night to see the interviews and some behind-the-scenes content!