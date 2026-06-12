NHL Announces 2025-26 First and Second All-Star Teams

A quartet of 2025-26 NHL trophy winners – Tampa Bay Lightningright wing Nikita Kucherov (Hart), Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (Lindsay), Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (Vezina) and Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski (Norris) are among the six players voted to this season’s NHL First All-Star Team. They are joined by Norris finalist Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche and left wing Jason Robertson of the Dallas Stars.

All six have been First Team honorees prior to this season, with Kucherov, Makar and Werenski being 2024-25 First Team members making a repeat appearance.

* McDavid earned his sixth berth on the First Team at center, the most among active players and tied for the second-most all-time with Jean Beliveau, Phil Esposito and Stan Mikita. The all-time leader at center, Wayne Gretzky, won First Team honors eight times.

* Kucherov captured his fifth First Team berth at right wing, also the most among active players. He is tied with Mike Bossy for fifth all-time at the position behind Gordie Howe (12), Maurice Richard (eight), Jaromir Jagr (seven) and Guy Lafleur (six).

* Makar received his fourth First Team berth on defense, the second-highest total among active blueliners behind Erik Karlsson (five).

* Vasilevskiy landed his third nod as First Team goaltender, joining Connor Hellebuyck for the most among active goaltenders.

* Robertson accepted his second nomination as First Team left wing and first since 2022-23, while Werenski’s two First Team berths on defense have come in back-to-back seasons.

Four of the six players voted to the Second Team are making their debut on a postseason NHL All-Star squad: left wing Cole Caufield of the Montreal Canadiens, defensemen Evan Bouchardof the Edmonton Oilers and Rasmus Dahlin of the Buffalo Sabres, and goaltender Logan Thompson of the Washington Capitals.

Joining the four first-time honorees on the Second Team are a pair of stars who have earned their third appearance on the Second Team to go along with two First Team berths: center Nathan MacKinnon of the Avalanche and right wing David Pastrnak of the Boston Bruins.

Voting for the All-Star Team was conducted among representatives of the Professional Hockey Writers Association at the conclusion of the regular season.

The complete list of NHL First and Second All-Star Team rosters by season since their inception in 1930-31 is available at the NHL’s official records site, Records.NHL.com. The site also lists all-time and active leaders voted to the First and Second Teams by position.