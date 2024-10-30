MSE Announces Extended Partnership with BlueHalo, Bringing New Excitement to the Capitals Power Play

Arlington, VA – Monumental Sports & Entertainment (MSE) and BlueHalo announced today an extended partnership that will see BlueHalo serve as the presenting partner of the Washington Capitals power play, featured in-game, on Capitals social media channels and on Monumental Sports Network.

"Stepping into the upcoming 2024-25 NHL season, MSE is thrilled to share that we are extending our partnership with BlueHalo to include the Capitals' power play,” said MSE President of Business Operations and Chief Commercial Officer Jim Van Stone. "Our previous collaboration with this leading global defense technology company was a source of great pride for us, and we are excited to take it to the next level by integrating the Capitals power play into their portfolio, further boosting BlueHalo's brand awareness."

BlueHalo's partnership with MSE, which was launched during the 2023-24 NHL season, encompasses a range of initiatives, including prominent in-arena signage during home games. In addition, the partnership will include digitally enhanced dasherboard signage and commercial advertising spots for all local broadcasts on Monumental Sports Network. The Arlington-based company has a total employee count of nearly 2,300 – many living and working the National Capital Region – and annual revenue approaching $1B.

"Whether it is developing life-saving counter-UAS technologies, modernizing satellite operations, or providing critical intelligence analysis, we're creating an operational advantage for our military and national intelligence agencies," said Diek Minkhorst, BlueHalo Senior Vice President of Strategy & Corporate Development. "BlueHalo is proud to partner with the Washington Capitals to sponsor the team's power play and amplify their ongoing commitment to supporting the men and women serving our country."

The partnership includes the continuation of BlueHalo's sponsorship of the Capitals' annual Military Night game, a significant event honoring and celebrating the contributions of all branches of the military.

"Our dedication to giving back to the community and recognizing the sacrifices made by service members is deeply engrained in our culture," said Minkhorst. "We're proud to continue to partner with MSE to salute our men and women in uniform."

About BlueHalo

BlueHalo is purpose-built to provide industry-leading capabilities in the areas of Space, C-UAS and Autonomous Systems, Electronic Warfare & Cyber, and AI/ML. The company develops and brings to market next-generation capabilities to support customers’ critical missions and national security. Learn more at www.bluehalo.com and follow BlueHalo on LinkedIn.