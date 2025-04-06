Ovechkin gifted painting during on-ice ceremony after record-breaking goal

Alex Ovechkin made a habit of collecting Tony Harris’ paintings of him during his climb up the NHL goals list.

So, it seemed fitting that Ovechkin received another after the Washington Capitals left wing scored his NHL record-breaking 895th goal against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Sunday.

This Harris painting was a gift from the NHL, presented by Commissioner Gary Bettman during an on-ice ceremony, to commemorate Ovechkin surpassing Wayne Gretzky’s total of 894 goals, which was the previous record. It was the sixth time Harris, an Ottawa-based professional sports artist who has frequently worked with the NHL, NHL Players’ Association, and the NHL teams, was commissioned to do a painting of Ovechkin.

An oil painting on canvas (5 feet by 3½ feet), it features an image of Ovechkin lifting the Stanley Cup after the Capitals won it in 2018 in the background, another image of Ovechkin in the foreground taking one of his signature one-timers with Gretzky skating up behind him in an Edmonton Oilers uniform, which he wore when he scored the first 583 of his 894 NHL goals.

“We really liked the idea of him holding the Stanely Cup because it’s still a team thing and winning the Stanley Cup is essentially the goal,” Harris said. “Then in the foreground, it’s him taking a one-timer, which probably is 35 percent of his goals are one-timers on the off wing. Then, it’s got Gretzky in behind him in an Oilers uniform.”

Easter egg details in the painting include that names of Ovechkin’s wife Nastya and sons Sergei and Ilya engraved in the Stanley Cup, the number 894 on Gretzky’s glove and 895 on the brim of Ovechkin’s hat in the image of him lifting the Cup.