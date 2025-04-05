Capitals Re-assign Leon Muggli to Hershey

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have re-assigned defenseman Leon Muggli from EV Zug of the Swiss National League (NL) to the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL), senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick announced today. Muggli is not expected to play for Hershey tonight or on Sunday.

Muggli, 18, recorded 11 points (5g, 6a) in 40 games with Zug this season. The 6’1”, 173-pound defensemanranked third among the team’s blueliners in goals and tied for third in games played. Muggli also appeared in all four of Zug’s playoff games during his second NL season. The Cham, Switzerland native represented his native country at the 2025 World Junior Championship, serving as an alternate captain and recording three assists in five games.

Muggli, who was selected by Washington with the 52nd overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, registered 12 points (3g, 9a) in 42 games with Zug during the 2023-24 season. Muggli led all under-18 skaters in the NL in scoring and his 12 points were the most ever by a defenseman age 17 or younger in league history. Muggli also appeared in four games with Zug’s under-20 team, recording two assists in four games. Muggli represented Switzerland at the 2024 World Junior Championship, the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and captained the Swiss at the 2024 Under-18 World Championships, where he scored one goal in three games.

Muggli split the 2023-23 season between Zug’s under-20 team, where he recorded eight points (1g, 7a) in 22 games, and the under-17 team, serving as captain and collecting 11 points (5g, 6a) in 16 games. In addition, Muggli captained Switzerland to a gold medal at the 2023 European Youth Olympics and was named the tournament’s best defenseman after recording four points (1g, 3a) in four games.