Capitals Re-assign Ludwig Persson to Hershey

The Washington Capitals have re-assigned forward Ludwig Persson from Jukurit of Liiga (Finland-1) to the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL), senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick announced today. Persson is not expected to play for Hershey today.

Persson, 21, recorded 12 points (4g, 12a) in 52 games with Jukurit this season. The 6’1”, 193-pound forward ranked second on the team in scoring among players age 21 and younger.

During the 2023-24 season, Persson registered a team-leading 55 points (10g, 45a) in 48 games while on loan to IPK of Mestis (Finland-2). Persson finished the season ranked second in the league in assists and tied for third in points. The Gothenburg, Sweden native added 19 points (8g, 11a) in 19 playoff games, helping lead IPK to the Mestis league championship. Persson ranked tied for second among all skaters in goals and third in points during the postseason.

During the 2022-23 season, Persson recorded 15 points (4g, 11a) in 45 games with BIK Karlskoga of HockeyAllsvenskan (Sweden-2). Persson ranked tied for ninth on the team in assists and 10th in points. Persson also appeared in one game with Frölunda of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) in 2022-23. Persson made 10 appearances with Frölunda and played 41 games with Frölunda’s junior team (Sweden-Jr.) in 2021-22, where he recorded a team-high 61 points (25g, 36a).

Internationally, Persson recorded one goal in six games for Sweden’s U-20 team in 2022-23. At the 2021 U-18 World Junior Championship, Persson recorded four points (2g, 2a) in seven games, earning a bronze medal.

The Capitals selected Persson with the 85th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.