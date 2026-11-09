Capitals Recall Justin Holl

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have recalled defenseman Justin Holl from the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL), Senior Vice President and General Manager Chris Patrick announced today.

Holl, 34, has recorded three assists in nine games with Hershey this season. In three games with the Capitals, Holl has two goals. The 6’4”, 200-pound defenseman scored in his Capitals debut on Oct. 14 at Carolina and again on Oct. 15 vs. Montreal. Holl became the first defenseman in franchise history to score in each of his first two games with the team. Holl also scored in his first two games with the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2017-18 and became the first defenseman in NHL history to score a goal in each of his first two regular-season games with multiple franchises.

Last season, Holl recorded two points (1g, 1a) in nine games with the St. Louis Blues and also appeared in 41 games with the Grand Rapids Griffins (AHL), registering 14 points (2g, 12a).

Holl, a nine-year NHL veteran, has recorded 99 points (16g, 83a) in 408 career games with Washington, St. Louis, the Detroit Red Wings and Toronto Maple Leafs. Originally drafted by the Chicago Blackhawks in the second round (54th overall) of the 2010 NHL Draft, Holl has appeared in 244 career AHL games with Hershey, Grand Rapids, the Toronto Marlies and Rockford IceHogs, collecting 85 points (22g, 63a). Holl won the Calder Cup with Toronto in 2018.