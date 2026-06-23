Caps Get Kyrou from St. Louis

Just under 11 years ago, the Caps swung a swap with the St. Louis Blues for 28-year-old winger T.J. Oshie, a deal that turned out quite well when Oshie helped deliver Washington’s first ever Stanley Cup championship a little less than three years later.

Tuesday afternoon, the Caps announced another deal with the Blues, this one bringing 28-year-old winger Jordan Kyrou to Washington in exchange for forward Connor McMichael, center prospect Milton Gastrin and the Caps’ own first-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft (No. 16 overall).

Both Kyrou (drafted in second round in 2016) and McMichael (a first-rounder from 2019) had been with the teams that drafted them until today’s deal was consummated.

Washington has been in the market for at least one stalwart addition to its top six forward group since at least this time last year, and Kyrou addresses that need, at least partially. After three straight seasons with more than 30 goals, Kyrou’s total dipped to 18 last season, as did the counting numbers of most of his varied linemates in St. Louis.

A right-handed shot, Kyrou can be a dangerous threat off the rush at 5-on-5 and an asset on the power play, both areas where the Caps were inconsistent last season. Kyrou’s shooting percentage dipped to a full-season career low in 2025-26, and a bounce back is likely at his age. And his contract – five years remaining on a deal carrying a salary cap dent of $8.125 million per season – is reasonable in the League’s current economic climate. He also drew votes for the Selke Trophy in each of the last two seasons.

McMichael was Washington’s first-round pick (25th overall) in the 2019 NHL Draft. In parts of six seasons – essentially four full seasons – with the Caps, McMichael totaled 67 goals and 87 assists for 154 points in 315 games. Playing both left wing and center during his days in DC, the personable McMichael had his best season in 2024-25 when he racked up 26 goals and 57 points.

McMichael was a valuable and versatile player for the Capitals, and he is an impending restricted free agent with arbitration rights.

Gastrin, who was Washington’s second-round pick (37th overall) in the 2025 NHL Draft last summer in Los Angeles, was one the Caps’ top prospects. He had a strong season (10 goals, 14 assists and 24 points in 39 games) playing with and against men with MoDo in the SHL in his native Sweden in 2025-26. Gastrin finished the season by dipping his toes in the North American pro waters; he got into one Calder Cup playoff game with AHL Hershey this spring, following a couple playoff rounds with MoDo.

The Caps know that even if he announces his return for a 22nd NHL season in the fall, they can’t count on Alex Ovechkin to keep delivering 30 goals every season (though none of us will be surprised if it happens), and now they’ve landed a guy with a track record of doing so, last season aside.

Kyrou is under contract on a timeline similar to that of most of Washington’s core group of players; the Caps now have him, Pierre-Luc Dubois, Tom Wilson, Jakob Chychrun, Martin Fehervary and Logan Thompson signed for at least the next five seasons. Chychrun and Fehervary have six years remaining on their deals.

For next season, the Caps have 11 forwards, seven defensemen and two goaltenders under contract, with more than $20 million in cap space remaining. Even if Ovechkin opts to return in the fall, the Caps have enough cap space with which to pursue their remaining offseason objectives.