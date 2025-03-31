Capitals Sign Ryan Leonard

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have signed forward Ryan Leonard to a three-year entry-level contract, senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick announced today. Leonard 's contract will carry an average annual value of $950,000.

The Capitals selected Leonard with the eighth overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.

Leonard, 20, recorded 49 points (30g, 19a) in 37 games with Boston College (NCAA) this season. The 6’0”, 200-pound forward led the nation in goals and became the first NCAA player with back-to-back 30-goal seasons since Boston College's Cam Atkinson in 2009-10 and 2010-11. In addition, Leonard led the NCAA in game-winning goals (9) and ranked 10th in the country in points. Leonard is one of 10 finalists for this year’s Hobey Baker Memorial Award, given to the top NCAA men’s ice hockey player in the nation. The Amherst, Massachusetts native was also named Hockey East Player of the Year and a Hockey East First Team All-Starafter leading the conference in scoring.

During his freshman season at Boston College in 2023-24, Leonard registered 60 points (31g, 29a) in 41 games. Leonard led the team in plus-minus (+35) and ranked second on the Eagles in goals (29) and third in points (58) during the regular season before adding six points (4g, 2a) in four NCAA Tournament games to help Boston College reach the National Championship game. Leonard’s 31 goals as a freshman set a program record for first-year players and he became just the fourth Boston College freshman to record 60 points. Leonard finished the 2023-24 season ranked third in the NCAA in goals and tied for fourth in points and was named a Second Team East All-American by the American Hockey Coaches Association.

Leonard finishes his collegiate career with 109 points (61g, 48a) in 78 games played.

In January, Leonard led Team USA to its second straight gold medal at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship, the United States’ first back-to-back World Junior gold medals in the history of the tournament. Leonard, the U.S. captain, was named tournament MVP and Best Forward after recording 10 points (5g, 5a) in seven games. Leonard recorded two primary assists in the gold medal game against Finland to help the Americans overcome a 3-1 deficit en route to a 4-3 overtime win. Leonard, a two-time World Junior gold medalist, has recorded 16 points (8g, 8a) in 14 career World Junior games, including eight points (4g, 4a) in six elimination games, five points (2g, 3a) in four medal round games and three points (1g, 2a) in two gold medal games.

Leonard also represented the United States at the 2024 IIHF Men's World Championship, where he appeared in six games and recorded one assist. As an eighteen-year-old, Leonard won a gold medal with Team USA at the 2023 Under-18 World Championship, scoring the gold medal clinching goal in overtime against Sweden to give the United States their first Under-18 gold since 2017.