Capitals to Host Fan Appreciation Week Presented by Bud Light April 7-13

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals will host Fan Appreciation Week presented by Bud Light from Monday, April 7 through Sunday, April 13. Fan Appreciation Week presented by Bud Light is a longstanding Capitals tradition which recognizes fans for their loyalty and support throughout the season. Highlights include:

Fan Appreciation Sweepstakes

The Capitals will be randomly rewarding prizes to Caps fans each day across the region from April 7-11, ranging from tickets and Capitals swag to autographed items and experiences.

For more information on how to win, click here and follow the Capitals social accounts @Capitals on X, Facebook and Instagram.

Three grand prize winners will receive two tickets to the Washington Capitals Fan Appreciation Night game on April 13 against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Additional prizing includes bobbleheads, player and team autographed sticks, photos, pucks and jerseys, membership in the Caps Canines Club presented by PEDIGREE Foundation, membership in the Caps Kids Club, a Capitals fan pack, a Capitals 50th Anniversary fan pack, pennants, Era Night sets, a Snovie globe, and more.

Celebrating Baby Caps in partnership with MedStar Health

To show fan appreciation for even the littlest fans – all babies born at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital and MedStar Washington Hospital Center from April 7-13 will receive a Baby Caps kit to prepare them to be ready to rock the red (in between naps!) for the upcoming playoff run.

Team Store Discounts – Capital One Arena

The Team Store at Capital One Arena will offer 40% off select 50th anniversary product for the remaining three Capitals home games during store hours – April 4th vs. CHI, April 10 vs. CAR, and April 13 vs. CBJ.

Team Store Discounts – MedStar Capitals Iceplex

The team store at MedStar Capitals Iceplex will be offering a buy one adidas authentic jersey for $100 and get one free from April 7-13. Limited Cherry Blossom apparel is still available for purchase. New arrivals include apparel from League and 500 level, as well as headwear from Legacy brand. More options are due to arrive before the end of the regular season, so fans are encouraged to check back often.

Bud Light Watch Parties and Specials

Bud Light is hosting Capitals Away Game Watch Parties on April 12 at Penn Social and on April 17 at Whitlows on the Wharf in Washington, D.C.

Bud Light is also offering '2 for $8.95' Bud Light Specials at select Capitals Destination Gameday Locations.

Fan Appreciation Night presented by Bud Light

The Capitals will host Fan Appreciation Night presented by Bud Light on Sunday, April 13 during the Capitals game versus the Columbus Blue Jackets.

From 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., fans are invited to a Fan Appreciation Block Party at District E featuring food and drink specials, giveaways, and prizes.

The Fan Appreciation Block Party is free and open to the public and also features the Washington, D.C.-based band, Legal in the District.

All fans attending the April 13 game will receive an Art of Words Fan Appreciation poster.

Additionally, all kids 12 and under attending the April 13 game will score a free Hersheypark ticket to visit the home of the Hershey Bears, 13-time Calder Cup champions. In celebration of 50 years of Capitals hockey, all fans will be offered Hersheypark tickets for just $19.74 during the April 13 game. Hersheypark features the most coasters in the Northeast as part of 70 attractions, a full water park, and zoo with every ticket. Tickets to Hersheypark will be distributed via tables on the concourse of Capital One Arena during the Capitals game on April 13.

Throughout the April 13 game, attendees will be selected to participate in a variety of in-game activities, with a chance to win additional Capitals prizes.

Jerseys Off Our Backs

The evening will conclude on April 13 with the team’s “Jerseys Off Our Backs” ceremony, as each Capitals player will autograph and present a jersey to pre-selected fans following the conclusion of the game. Monumental Sports Network will air the ceremony, with select players joining Capitals reporter Al Koken for one-on-one interviews following the ceremony.

In the event Alex Ovechkin breaks the NHL all-time goals record on April 13, the ceremony will be cancelled and the jerseys will be distributed directly to pre-selected fans at a later date.

Jerseys Off Our Backs Sweepstakes

Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation is hosting a Jerseys Off Our Backs Sweepstakes. One fan will win two 100-level tickets to the Capitals game against the Blue Jackets on April 13th, along with a spot in the Capitals Jerseys Off Our Backs Ceremony immediately following the game. The winner will receive a jersey from a Capitals player. Other prizes include multiple Capitals player-worn and autographed jerseys. To enter to win, visit www.capsjerseys.org. The winners will be drawn April 9th. Proceeds benefit MSE Foundation programming.