Capitals Recall Hunter Shepard

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have recalled goaltender Hunter Shepard from the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL), senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrickannounced today.

Shepard, 29, has a record of 22-11-3 with a 2.81 goals-against average, an .891 save percentage and threeshutouts in 37 games this season. The 6’0”, 219-pound goaltender ranks tied for second in the AHL in wins.

Shepard appeared in four games with the Capitals last season, posting a 2-1-1 record with a 3.19 goals-against average and an .894 save percentage. Shepard made his NHL debut and earned his first career win on Oct. 25, 2023 at New Jersey. On Nov. 11, 2023 against the New York Islanders, Shepard stopped 36 of 37 shots and was named the game’s First Star in a 4-1 Washington win. Shepard was named to the AHL First All-Star Team after posting a record of 27-4-3 with a League-leading 1.76 goals-against average and .929 save percentage in 34 appearances with Hershey. Shepard established AHL single-season career highs in games played, wins, goals-against average, save percentage and shutouts (5) and was awarded the Aldege “Baz” Bastien Memorial Award as the AHL’s outstanding goaltender for the 2023-24 season. In addition, Shepard’s .838 win percentage in the regular season was the highest in Hershey franchise history and the second-highest in AHL history. Shepard backstopped Hershey to their second-straight Calder Cup championship, posting a record of 14-6 with a 2.49 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage.

During the 2022-23 season, Shepard appeared in 33 games with Hershey, posting a record of 20-8-5 with a 2.18 goals-against average, a .916 save percentage and one shutout. Shepard ranked second among AHL goaltenders in goals-against average and tied for sixth in save percentage. Shepard, who was awarded the Jack A. Butterfield Trophy as the MVP of the Calder Cup Playoffs, started all 20 playoff games for the Bears, posting a 14-6 record with a 2.27 goals-against average, a .914 save percentage and three shutouts en route to the franchise’s league-record 12th championship. In 116 career AHL games with Hershey, Shepard has a record of 77-26-11 with a 2.21 goals-against average, a .914 save percentage and 11 shutouts.

A native of Cohasset, Minnesota, Shepard won back-to-back NCAA Championships with Minnesota-Duluth in 2018 and 2019. In addition, he was twice named the National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) Goaltender of the Year (2019 and 2020) and earned First-Team All-American honors in 2019 and Second-Team All-American honors in 2020. With Minnesota-Duluth, Shepard started an NCAA-record 115 straight games from Oct. 21, 2017 to March 7, 2020. Shepard finished his NCAA career as a three-time Mike Richter Award Finalist – given to the NCAA's top goaltender – and a three-time All-NCHC selection.