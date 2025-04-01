Capitals release Ovechkin goal counters across D.C. area, NYC

The countdown is on for Alex Ovechkin, and now fans across the D.C. area can keep track of the chase at their favorite locations around town.

As the Capitals forward continues to inch towards history, now just five goals away from breaking the NHL record for most goals in a career, the team has placed various goal counters around Washington D.C. (and one in New York City) that keeps track of how many goals are left until Ovechkin breaks the record.

“We saw organically how many fans were taking it upon themselves to count down on their own,” said Amanda Tischler, senior vice president of Capitals marketing at Monumental Sports and Entertainment. “When we were around 15 goals out, it felt appropriate to have an official goal counter that we can roll out around town.”