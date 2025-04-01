Capitals release Ovechkin goal counters across D.C. area, NYC

The countdown is on for Alex Ovechkin, and now fans across the D.C. area can keep track of the chase at their favorite locations around town.

As the Capitals forward continues to inch towards history, now just five goals away from breaking the NHL record for most goals in a career, the team has placed various goal counters around Washington D.C. (and one in New York City) that keeps track of how many goals are left until Ovechkin breaks the record.

“We saw organically how many fans were taking it upon themselves to count down on their own,” said Amanda Tischler, senior vice president of Capitals marketing at Monumental Sports and Entertainment. “When we were around 15 goals out, it felt appropriate to have an official goal counter that we can roll out around town.”

There are 30 countdown clocks around town, including at notable spots such as Ben’s Chili Bowl, the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History, the Smithsonian American Art Museum and National Portrait Gallery museum store and more.

The team also sent countdown clocks to various youth hockey rinks around the area.

“For us it was important to do a few rink partners because youth hockey is such an important part of how Ovi has grown the game here,” said Tischler.

One clock even made its way to the official NHL Store in Manhattan.

“It’s been fun seeing them out in the wild, as they say,” Tischler said.

Each counter has a designated point person who is responsible for keeping the clocks up to date as Ovechkin scores and history gets closer.

The Capitals have been hosting various other fan initiatives surrounding The Gr8 Chase, including handing out free lawn signs for fans, as well as partnering with The V Foundation to help raise funds for pediatric cancer research.

“The fan reception has been really strong,” Tischler said. “We’ve been able to just rally around the excitement.”

