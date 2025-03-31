Capitals Sign David Gucciardi

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have signed defenseman David Gucciardi to a two-year entry-level contract beginning next season, senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick announced today. Gucciardi's contract will carry an average annual value of $855,000 at the NHL level and $82,500 in AHL. Gucciardi is expected to sign an amateur tryout agreement with the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL) for this season.

The Capitals selected Gucciardi, 22, in the seventh round (213th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft.

Gucciardi recorded career highs in goals (6), assists (10), points (16), plus-minus (+21) and shots (88) in 37 games with Michigan State (NCAA) this season. The fourth-year senior ranked second on the Spartans in plus-minus, third in blocked shots (39) and tied for first among the team’s defensemen in goals. The 6’1”, 200-pound defenseman helped Michigan State claim its second straight Big Ten Conference Tournament title and earn its second consecutive NCAA Tournament bid.

The Toronto, Ontario native recorded eight points (2g, 6a) in 30 games during his junior season in 2023-24, leading Michigan State in penalty minutes (47) and ranking second on the team in blocked shots (46). Gucciardi’s second goal of the season came in Michigan State’s 5-4 overtime victory over Western Michigan in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Gucciardi appeared in 36 games with Michigan State in 2022-23, registering 10 points (4g, 6a). Gucciardi co-led the Spartans in game-winning goals (3) and ranked tied for second among Michigan State defensemen in goals. As a freshman in 2021-22, Gucciardi played in all 36 of Michigan State’s games and recorded 11 points (5g, 6a). Gucciardi’s five goals as a freshman led first-year players at Michigan State.

In 139 career games at Michigan State, Gucciardi recorded 45 points (17g, 28a), 154 penalty minutes and a +14 plus-minus rating.

Prior to attending Michigan State, Gucciardi played two seasons in the United States Hockey League (USHL) from 2019 to 2021 and registered 33 points (10g, 23a) in 68 games with Waterloo, Youngstown, Sioux City and Muskegon.