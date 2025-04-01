Capitals Re-sign Spencer Smallman

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have re-signed forward Spencer Smallman to a two-year, two-way contract, senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick announced today. Smallman’s contract will carry an average annual value of $775,000 at the NHL level and $380,000 in AHL.

Smallman, 28, has recorded 33 points (9g, 24a) in 55 games with the Hershey Bears (AHL) this season. Smallman, who is in his first season with Hershey, ranks tied for second on the Bears in assists and seventh in points. Smallman’s 29 assists and 33 points are both single-season AHL career highs.

The 6’1”, 202-pound forward recorded 21 points (12g, 9a) in 53 games with the Colorado Eagles (AHL) in 2023-24. Smallman’s 16.9 shooting percentage (12 goals on 71 shots) ranked second on Colorado, while his 53 penalty minutes ranked sixth.

Smallman appeared in 61 regular-season games with Colorado during the 2022-23 season, recording 26 points (13g, 13a). His 13 goals ranked fourth on the Eagles and marked an AHL single-season career high.

During the 2021-22 season, Smallman recorded 27 points (10g, 17a) in 65 regular-season games with the Chicago Wolves (AHL) and added six points (2g, 4a) in 18 playoff games to help the Wolves win the 2022 Calder Cup.

Originally drafted by the Carolina Hurricanes in the fifth round (138th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft, Smallman has recorded 128 points (47g, 81a) in 299 career AHL games with Hershey, Colorado, Chicago and the Charlotte Checkers. In addition, Smallman has registered seven points (3g, 4a) in 26 career Calder Cup Playoff games.