Capitals Re-sign Spencer Smallman

Forward has recorded 33 points in 54 games with Hershey this season

smallman re-sign
By Washington Capitals
@capitals WashingtonCaps.com

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have re-signed forward Spencer Smallman to a two-year, two-way contract, senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick announced today. Smallman’s contract will carry an average annual value of $775,000 at the NHL level and $380,000 in AHL.

Smallman, 28, has recorded 33 points (9g, 24a) in 55 games with the Hershey Bears (AHL) this season. Smallman, who is in his first season with Hershey, ranks tied for second on the Bears in assists and seventh in points. Smallman’s 29 assists and 33 points are both single-season AHL career highs.

The 6’1”, 202-pound forward recorded 21 points (12g, 9a) in 53 games with the Colorado Eagles (AHL) in 2023-24. Smallman’s 16.9 shooting percentage (12 goals on 71 shots) ranked second on Colorado, while his 53 penalty minutes ranked sixth.

Smallman appeared in 61 regular-season games with Colorado during the 2022-23 season, recording 26 points (13g, 13a). His 13 goals ranked fourth on the Eagles and marked an AHL single-season career high.

During the 2021-22 season, Smallman recorded 27 points (10g, 17a) in 65 regular-season games with the Chicago Wolves (AHL) and added six points (2g, 4a) in 18 playoff games to help the Wolves win the 2022 Calder Cup.

Originally drafted by the Carolina Hurricanes in the fifth round (138th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft, Smallman has recorded 128 points (47g, 81a) in 299 career AHL games with Hershey, Colorado, Chicago and the Charlotte Checkers. In addition, Smallman has registered seven points (3g, 4a) in 26 career Calder Cup Playoff games.

News Feed

Caps Take to Road in Boston

Capitals Sign Ryan Leonard

Capitals Sign David Gucciardi

Sabres Drub Caps, 8-5

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

Caps Host Sabres

Caps Fall to Wild, 4-2

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

Capitals Re-sign Dylan McIlrath

Caps Set for Wild Thursday Night

Jets Nip Caps in OT, 3-2

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

Chychrun Signs Extension to Stay in DC

Capitals Re-sign Jakob Chychrun

Caps Face Jets in Winnipeg

Caps Double Up Cats, 6-3

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

Caps Tangle with Panthers