Capitals to Host the “Coming of Age” 50th Anniversary Era Night Dec. 14

Arlington, Va. – The Washington Capitals will host the “Coming of Age” 50th Anniversary Night on Dec. 14 vs. the Buffalo Sabres. Alumni in attendance on Dec. 14 representing the era of 1982-1997 include Mike Gartner, Alan May, Craig Laughlin, Rod Langway, Ken Sabourin, and David Poile. To purchase tickets, click here.

During five Era Nights throughout the season, the Capitals are celebrating the five eras of Capitals Hockey. Each night will feature a ceremonial puck drop, a specialty 50th anniversary giveaway, in-game content and features, an in-game environment based on the era’s colors and theme and additional nods to the specific period of Capitals hockey history.

All fans in attendance on the second era night on Dec. 14 will receive a Mike Gartner and Rod Langway duo bobblehead. To celebrate alumni and the specific era, the Capitals are offering a pregame chalk talk with Capitals alumni prior to the game. Each ticket purchased through the special offer will receive an alumni poster featuring players from the “Coming of Age” era. In addition, fans are encouraged to stop by sections 104/105 on the main concourse to take photos with life-size bobbleheads of Gartner and Langway.

Monumental Sports Network (MNMT) will offer a variety of programming related to the Capitals 50th anniversary throughout the 2024-25 season, including a special one-hour pregame show before each of the remaining Era Night games and ancillary coverage centered around the five eras of Capitals Hockey. For the “Coming of Age” celebration, MNMT hosts will unveil the final five players to be added to the Capitals 50th Anniversary Team, presented by TikTok, at 6:30 p.m. during Capitals Pregame Live. MNMT will also release a special video focused on one of the most pivotal trades in franchise history –

the acquisition of Rod Langway, Craig Laughlin, Doug Jarvis, and Brian Engblom from the Montreal Canadiens. Fans interested in viewing all the special content related to the 50th anniversary can click HERE.

The complete Capitals 50th Anniversary Era Night schedule includes:

November 8 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins – 50th Anniversary Era Night – “The Pioneers” (1974-1982)

December 14 vs. Buffalo Sabres – 50th Anniversary Era Night – “Coming of Age” (1982-97)

February 1 vs. Winnipeg Jets – 50th Anniversary Era Night – “The Dot Com Caps” (1997-2005)

March 7 vs. Detroit Red Wings – 50th Anniversary Era Night – “The Rock the Red Era” (2005-14)

April 4 vs. Chicago Blackhawks – 50th Anniversary Era Night – “ALL CAPS and the Stanley Cup Era” (2014-Present)

Era Night Giveaways include: