Capitals To Host Pride Night Presented by Giant Dec. 3

Arlington, Va. – The Washington Capitals will host Pride Night presented by Giant on Dec. 3 vs. the San Jose Sharks. A special ticket offer featuring a Pride-themed Capitals tumbler is available at washcaps.com.

Fans are invited to a pre-game Block Party at District E beginning at 5 p.m. The event will feature specialty happy hour food and beverages for purchase and giveaways courtesy of the Capitals and Giant. There will also be a presence by several local LGBTQ+ community organizations.

In-game content will spotlight LGBTQ+ community members, messages and themes. The Capitals social accounts will feature rainbow avatars, wallpaper graphics and digital art by artist David Scheele. Fans are encouraged to post on social media with the #CapsPride hashtag.

The Washington Capitals and Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation’s Pride Auction featuring autographed player-used sticks wrapped in rainbow-color ‘Pride Tape’ will open at noon at WashCaps.com/PrideAuction on Dec. 3.

The Pride fundraiser also features autographed Capitals Pride pucks signed by all Caps players and additional Capitals items, as well as groceries for a year from Giant. The auction concludes at 3 p.m. on Dec. 12. Proceeds benefit SMYAL, with a portion of funds allocated for You Can Play, as well as MSE Foundation.

In addition, Giant will present $5,000 in Giant Food gift cards to SMYAL to officially launch the fundraising efforts.

“We are proud to once again sponsor the Washington Capitals Pride Night for the third year,” said Jon Arons, Community Relations Manager and Co-Chair of the Pride Business Resource Group at Giant Food. “This is more than just a partnership with a sports team – it’s a commitment to supporting the LGBTQ+ community and creating an environment where everyone feels welcome, both on and off the ice.”

Proceeds from the Capitals 50/50 Raffle on Dec. 3 will also benefit SMYAL. MSE Foundation 50/50 Raffles take place online and in-game during Capitals home games. One fan with the winning ticket number will win 50% of the collected amount at the game. Proceeds from the other half will benefit SMYAL. Tickets will be on sale from noon to the end of 2nd intermission during the game on Dec. 3. To participate, visit Monumental5050.com.

Committed to diversity, inclusion and belonging, the Capitals are hosting a Pride Night for the ninth-consecutive year. The Capitals and Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation are proud to support the LGBTQ+ community and strive to create and cultivate an inclusive environment through several community initiatives and local nonprofit partnerships. Through Pride Nights, Pride Celebrations, fundraisers and more, the Capitals are committed to fostering a community that welcomes all.

For more information on the Capitals Pride partners, resources, apparel and spotlights, visit WashCaps.com/Pride.