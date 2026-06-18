Capitals Sign Spencer Carbery to Multi-Year Contract Extension

The Washington Capitals have signed head coach Spencer Carbery to a multi-year contract extension, senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick announced today.

“We are pleased to extend Spencer to a new multi-year contract,” said Patrick. “Since joining our organization, Spencer has played an important role in the development of many of our young players while also earning the respect and trust of our veteran leaders. His communication skills, strong relationship-building, and ability to connect with players at every stage of their careers have made him a great leader of our club. In addition, he has helped foster a positive and accountable culture within our team, creating an environment where players can grow and succeed. We have been extremely impressed with his commitment, professionalism, and passion for coaching, and we are excited to see him continue building on that success.”

Carbery, 44, has a 134-83-29 record (.604 point percentage) in three seasons with Washington. Since naming Carbery the 20th head coach in franchise history on May 30, 2023, the Capitals rank tied for eighth in the NHL in wins and eighth in point percentage. The Capitals qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs in each of his first two seasons behind the bench, advancing to the Eastern Conference Second Round in 2025.

This past season, the Capitals posted a 43-30-9 record (95 points) under Carbery. Washington’s 43 wins were tied for the 10th-most in the NHL, while its 95 points were tied for the 12th-most. In addition, the Capitals ranked tied for fifth in the NHL in five-on-five goal differential (+32), tied for seventh in goals against per game (2.90), tied for third in points by defensemen (212) and tied for fifth in points by rookies (94). Washington’s 94 points by rookies marked their highest single-season total since 2005-06. On Nov. 17 vs. Los Angeles, Carbery became the 25th head coach in NHL history to reach the 100-win mark in 183 games or fewer and the fourth-fastest head coach in franchise history to reach the 100-win mark with Washington (183 GC), trailing only Barry Trotz (159 GC), Bruce Boudreau (164 GC) and Peter Laviolette (175 GC).

The Victoria, British Columbia native was the recipient of the 2025 Jack Adams Award after guiding the Capitals to a record of 51-22-9 (111 points), as the team finished first in the Metropolitan Division and Eastern Conference and second in the NHL. Washington’s 51 wins and 111 points in 2024-25 were the fourth most in a single season in franchise history, behind only the team’s Presidents' Trophy campaigns in 2009-10 (54-15-13, 121 points), 2015-16 (56-18-8, 120 points) and 2016-17 (55-19-8, 118 points). Carbery, who won the Louis A.R. Pieri Memorial Award as the AHL's outstanding coach in 2020-21 with the Hershey Bears and the John Brophy Coach of The Year Award in 2013-14 with the South Carolina Stingrays, is the only individual to win coach of the year awards in the NHL, AHL and ECHL.