Capitals Sign Matt Roy

The Washington Capitals have signed defenseman Matt Roy to a six-year, $34.5 million contract, president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. Roy’s contract will carry an average annual value of $5.75 million.

"Matt is a steady right-handed defenseman who plays important minutes against the opposition's top players and is extremely responsible in his own end," said MacLellan. "We feel his addition will help strengthen our blueline for the next several years."

Roy, 29, recorded 25 points (5g, 20a) in 81 games with the Los Angeles Kings in 2023-24, establishing single-season career highs in assists (20) and average ice time (20:59). The 6’2”, 210-pound defenseman led Los Angeles in shorthanded ice time per game (2:51) and blocked shots (197) and ranked second among Kings blueliners in points, ice time per game, plus-minus (+21) and hits (152). Roy’s 197 blocked shots last season were the seventh most in the NHL last season, while his 230:48 of shorthanded ice time was the 14th-highest total in the League.

During the 2022-23 season, Roy set career highs in goals (9) and points (26) and appeared in all 82 games. In 2021-22, Roy collected 21 points (2g, 19a) in 67 games and posted a career-best +23 plus-minus rating. Since Feb. 16, 2019, when Roy made his NHL debut, the defenseman led Los Angeles in even-strength goal differential (+53).

In 369 career NHL games with Los Angeles, Roy has recorded 106 points (82g, 106a) and a +67 plus-minus rating. In addition, Roy has registered six points (1g, 5a) in 18 career playoff games. Roy was selected by the Kings in the seventh round (194th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft. Roy, who was the 67th defenseman taken in 2015, ranks eighth among defensemen from his draft class in goals, assists, points and games played.

The Detroit, Michigan native represented the United States at the 2021 IIHF World Championship, earning a bronze medal.