Capitals Sign Eriks Mateiko

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have signed forward Eriks Mateiko to a three-year entry-level contract, senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick announced today. Mateiko's contract will carry an average annual value of $889,167.

The Capitals selected Mateiko, 18, with the 90th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. On Sept. 22, Mateikomade his NHL preseason debut with the Capitals against the Philadelphia Flyers. The 6’5”, 207-pound forwardrecorded 43 points (23g, 20a) in 49 games with the Saint John Sea Dogs of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) in 2023-24. Mateiko, who served as an alternate captain for Saint John, led the team in goals and ranked tied for first in power-play goals (6) and second in points. A native of Jelgava, Latvia, Mateiko represented his country at the 2024 World Junior Championship, where he recorded one goal in five games.

Mateiko registered 36 points (16g, 20a) in 62 games during his rookie season with Saint John in 2022-23, ranking third among the team’s first-year players in goals and fourth in points. Mateiko was the captain of Latvia at the 2023 Under-18 World Championship and finished the tournament with two points in five games.

Mateiko was ranked fifth among North American left wings and 33rd among all North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting.