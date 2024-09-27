Capitals Sign Eriks Mateiko

2024 third-round pick signs three-year entry-level contract

SignedMid_MateikoWeb
By Washington Capitals
@capitals WashingtonCaps.com

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have signed forward Eriks Mateiko to a three-year entry-level contract, senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick announced today. Mateiko's contract will carry an average annual value of $889,167.

The Capitals selected Mateiko, 18, with the 90th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. On Sept. 22, Mateikomade his NHL preseason debut with the Capitals against the Philadelphia Flyers. The 6’5”, 207-pound forwardrecorded 43 points (23g, 20a) in 49 games with the Saint John Sea Dogs of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) in 2023-24. Mateiko, who served as an alternate captain for Saint John, led the team in goals and ranked tied for first in power-play goals (6) and second in points. A native of Jelgava, Latvia, Mateiko represented his country at the 2024 World Junior Championship, where he recorded one goal in five games.

Mateiko registered 36 points (16g, 20a) in 62 games during his rookie season with Saint John in 2022-23, ranking third among the team’s first-year players in goals and fourth in points. Mateiko was the captain of Latvia at the 2023 Under-18 World Championship and finished the tournament with two points in five games.

Mateiko was ranked fifth among North American left wings and 33rd among all North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting.

News Feed

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

Caps Host Jackets in Friday Exhibition

Caps Down Devils, 5-3

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

Caps Take on Devils in Newark

Caps Fall to B's in Boston, 4-2

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

Caps Take to Road, Face B's in Boston

Caps Fall to Philly in Exhibition Opener, 6-2

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

Caps Face Flyers in Exhibition Opener

Caps Prepare for Cluster of Early Exhibitions 

Caps Open Training Camp

Statements from Capitals GM Chris Patrick and Forward T.J. Oshie

Capitals surprise Ovechkin with ‘screaming eagle’ jersey on birthday

Washington Capitals Celebrate 50 Years of Capitals Hockey

Capitals Black Screaming Eagle Jersey to be Worn for Six Home Dates

Capitals Announce 2024-25 Training Camp Schedule and Roster