Capitals Re-sign Connor McMichael

McMichael, who set career highs in goals assists and points in 2023-24, signs two-year contract extension

ReSignedSpecial_FA24Web
By Washington Capitals
@capitals WashingtonCaps.com

The Washington Capitals have re-signed forward Connor McMichael to a two-year, $4.2 million contract extension, president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. McMichael’s contract will carry an average annual value of $2.1 million.

McMichael, 23, recorded 33 points (18g, 15a) in 80 games with Washington in 2023-24, establishing single-season career highs in goals, assists, points and games played. The 6’0”, 182-pound forward ranked tied for fourth on Washington in goals and sixth in points and was one of just four Capitals to play in at least 80 games. Fifteen of McMichael’s 18 goals last season came at even strength, which were the fourth most on the team. McMichael, who played a total of 45 seconds on the penalty kill in 75 career games prior to the start of last season, ranked fifth among Capitals forwards in shorthanded ice time per game (1:20) in 2023-24 and tied for the team lead in shorthanded points (2). At five-on-five, only Dylan Strome (72) generated more high danger scoring chances for than McMichael (69) among Capitals skaters. During Washington’s First Round playoff series against the New York Rangers, McMichael scored one goal and ranked second on the team in shots (13).

McMichael spent most of the 2022-23 season with the Hershey Bears (AHL), where he registered 39 points (16g, 23a) in 57 regular-season games. During the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs, McMichael led Hershey in goals (6) and scored in Game 6 and 7 of the Calder Cup Finals against Coachella Valley, helping the Bears capture their 12th AHL championship. The Ajax, Ontario native appeared in 68 games with Washington during his rookie season in 2021-22, recording 18 points (9g, 9a).

In 155 career NHL games with the Capitals, McMichael has recorded 51 points (27g, 24a). Washington selected McMichael in the first round (25th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft.

