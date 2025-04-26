Capitals Re-assign Ilya Protas to Hershey

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have re-assigned forward Ilya Protas from the Windsor Spitfires of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) to the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL), senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick announced today.

Protas, 18, ranked second in the OHL in scoring with 124 points (50g, 74a) in 61 games with Windsor this season. The 6’5”, 200-pound forward also ranked second in the OHL in plus-minus (+58), tied for second in assists and third in goals and game-winning goals (8). Protas became the first player since Alex DeBrincat in 2014-15 to score 50 goals in his first OHL season, while his 2.03 points-per-game rate was the highest by a Windsor player over a full season since Jason Spezza (2.09) in 2000-01. The Vitebsk, Belarus native added 25 points (5g, 20a) in 12 postseason games, which leads all skaters through the first two rounds of the OHL Playoffs. On April 15, Protas was named the recipient of the William Hanley Trophy, presented annually to the League’s Most Sportsmanlike Player as voted by OHL General Managers

During the 2023-24 season, Protas recorded 51 points (14g, 37a) in 37 games with the Des Moines Buccaneers of the United States Hockey League (USHL). Protas led USHL rookies in assists and ranked tied for second among first-year players in power-play goals (6) and third in points. In addition, Protas led Des Moines in assists and power-play goals, while his 51 points ranked second on the team.

Protas split the 2022-23 season with the Under-17 and Under-18 Belarus national team, recording 34 points (19g, 15a) in 29 games with the Under-17s and nine points (5g, 4a) in 10 games with the Under-18s.

The Capitals selected Protas in the third round (75th overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft. Ilya’s older brother, Aliaksei, was drafted by the Capitals in the third round (91st overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft and has recorded 119 points (43g, 76a) in 245 career NHL games with Washington. Aliaksei and Ilya Protas are the second set of brothers in franchise history to be selected by Washington, joining Yvon Corriveau (19th overall, 1985) and Rick Corriveau (168th overall, 1991).