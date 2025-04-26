Game 5 between Washington and Montreal will start at 7 p.m.

The National Hockey League announced today that Game 5 of the First Round series between the Washington Capitals and Montreal Canadiens will start 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday, April 30 at Capital One Arena.

The game will air on Monumental Sports Network (MNMT). Nationally, the game will be televised on ESPN in the U.S. In Canada, the game will be on SNE, SNO, SNP, CBC and TVA Sports.

A limited number of individual game tickets for all possible home games of the First Round of the Washington Capitals 2025 Playoffs series are available via Ticketmaster.com. Capitals fans are encouraged to make their ticket purchases directly from the team. Only tickets purchased through the team are guaranteed to be valid. Fans can purchase their tickets through any Ticketmaster sales channel and also through NHL Ticket Exchange. NHL Ticket Exchange is the only guaranteed secondary ticket reseller, and all tickets purchased on NHL Ticket Exchange are verified by Ticketmaster. For more information on Capitals tickets contact 202-266-CAPS or visit WashingtonCaps.com.