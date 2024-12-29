Capitals Loan Hendrix Lapierre to Hershey

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have loaned forward Hendrix Lapierre to the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL), senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick announced today.

Lapierre, 22, has recorded eight points (0g, 8a) in 27 games with the Capitals this season.

During the 2023-24 season, Lapierre established NHL career highs in games played (51), goals (8), assists (14) and points (22). The 6’0”, 191-pound forward made his Stanley Cup Playoff debut in Game 1 of the First Round against the New York Rangers on April 21 and finished the series with two points (1g, 1a) in four games. Lapierre also appeared in 21 regular-season games with Hershey, registering 17 points (5g, 12a). The Gatineau, Quebec native was awarded the Jack A. Butterfield Trophy as the Calder Cup Playoffs MVP after leading all AHL skaters with 22 points (7g, 15a) in 20 playoff games. Lapierre, a two-time Calder Cup champion, recorded a team-high seven points (3g, 4a) in six games during the Calder Cup Finals against Coachella Valley.

Lapierre appeared in 60 games during his first professional season with Hershey in 2022-23, recording 30 points (15g, 15a). Lapierre ranked second among Hershey rookies in goals, points, power-play points (10) and shots (114). In addition, Lapierre ranked third on the Bears in power-play goals (5). Lapierre added six points (3g, 3a) in 20 playoff games, including the game-tying goal in Game 7 of the Calder Cup Final.

The Capitals selected Lapierre with the 22nd overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft. In 84 career games with Washington, Lapierre has recorded 31 points (9g, 22a). Lapierre has registered 47 points (20, 27a) in 81 career AHL games with Hershey.