Capitals Launch 50th Anniversary Campaign and Unveil Commemorative Logo

Jersey Patch

The Capitals home and away jerseys will feature a 50th anniversary patch featuring the secondary 50th anniversary logo. The patch will debut on Capitals jerseys during the 2024 NHL Draft, taking place in Las Vegas Friday, June 28 through Saturday, June 29.

Center Ice Logo

The Capitals home ice at Capital One Arena will feature a 50th anniversary logo.

50th Anniversary Fan Initiatives and Special Programming

The Capitals' celebration of the 50th anniversary will feature a range of special programming and events that will deeply engage with the Capitals fanbase, allowing fans to commemorate the rich history of the team and celebrate its present successes and the future.

Key highlights of the 50th anniversary celebrations include:

Caps 50th Kickoff Celebration: The Capitals will host a special Caps 50th Kickoff Celebration at Capital One Arena on Thursday, Oct. 10. The event will feature a concert headlined by a to be announced headlining musical act, adding to the excitement. Fans can also look forward to various activations and experiences tailored for the celebration.

Alumni Weekend: Scheduled from October 10-13, the 2024 Alumni Weekend will bring together former Capitals players in Washington, D.C. Alumni will have the opportunity to reconnect with former teammates, current Capitals players, and fans, with the festivities including an Alumni Game at MedStar Capitals Iceplex.

Home Opener Rock the Red Carpet and Pregame Ceremony: The Capitals' home opener will be marked by the participation of the 2024-25 Capitals roster and notable alumni in the Rock the Red Carpet event, followed by a special pre-game ceremony to honor 50 years of Capitals hockey.

Eras Nights: The Capitals will host several Eras Nights throughout the 2024-25 campaign, each celebrating a specific time period of Capitals history from 1974 to the present day, providing fans with a nostalgic journey through the team's evolution.

Digital & Social Media Content: Fans can look forward to engaging content on the Capitals' social media platforms that highlights the team's history, including the best moments, the top 50 Caps team and other exciting features that pay homage to the Capitals' legacy.

Monumental Sports Network Programming: Monumental Sports Network will offer a variety of related programming related to the 50th anniversary, featuring alternate broadcast games, docuseries-style content, and more, giving fans an in-depth look at the team's storied history.

Original Season-Ticket Members: The Capitals will recognize and honor their original season ticket members with special programming and events designed to celebrate their loyalty and support.

The Capitals are excited to embark on this landmark anniversary and invite all fans to be part of these special celebrations. Stay tuned for more updates in commemorating 50 years of Washington Capitals history. Further details and additional announcements about the 50th-anniversary celebrations will continue to be unveiled.

50th Anniversary Microsite

Fans are encouraged to visit washcaps.com/Caps50th for the latest information on the Capitals 50th anniversary programming. More information will continue to be released regarding 50th anniversary plans. Fans can also sign up to receive the latest information pertaining to plans surrounding the milestone at the microsite.