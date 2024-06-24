Capitals Launch 50th Anniversary Campaign and Unveil Commemorative Logo

Team to Pay Tribute to History Through Special ‘A Legacy in ALL CAPS’ Tagline

50thReleaseHeader (1)
By Washington Capitals
@capitals WashingtonCaps.com

The Washington Capitals announced special initiatives to celebrate the club's 50th anniversary. To mark the significant milestone, the Capitals have revealed the club’s 50th-anniversary logo and related brand creative for the 2024-25 campaign, commemorating 50 years since the team's 1974-75 debut in the National Hockey League. As part of the celebration, the team has launched a special 50th anniversary microsite at washcaps.com/Caps50th, offering exclusive content related to the Capitals. Caps fans are encouraged to sign up at the microsite to stay updated on all upcoming planned anniversary initiatives.

“We are excited to launch a celebration of the Capitals' vibrant past and honor our history as we mark 50 years as an NHL franchise,” said Jim Van Stone, President of Business Operations and Chief Business Officer at Monumental Sports & Entertainment. “Fans can anticipate several events and initiatives that will uniquely commemorate this milestone, and we are eager to share the celebration with our fanbase. We are also proud to highlight the Capitals' impact off the ice, including the franchise’s contributions to the community and the growth of youth hockey in the region as we pay tribute to 50 years and embrace the future of Capitals hockey.”

Introducing the Capitals 50th Anniversary Logo

50th Anniversary Logo

The Capitals unveiled a special series of 50th anniversary logos to commemorate the milestone. The primary 50th anniversary mark pays homage to the franchise's origins with a design that celebrates the team, its fans and its roots by incorporating elements from the team’s first logo. The unique reverse-italic lettering reflects the history and tradition of the team and has been transformed into a comprehensive anniversary program. Inspired by the inaugural 1974 Capitals lettering, the mark features a reverse-italic 50 and a hockey stick, along with the red and blue stars from the original sweaters.

Over the past fifty years, the Capitals have showcased various distinctive looks and color schemes, each of which has been represented through secondary logos, wordmarks, and alternate logos. The franchise's original red, white, and blue color scheme transitioned to black, blue and bronze in the mid-1990s, reflecting an era marked by the team's move to downtown Washington, D.C., and its first Stanley Cup Finals appearance. The team's return to red, white and blue in darker, richer shades coincided with a new era of success, culminating in the 2018 Stanley Cup championship. Each of these color schemes have been deployed through a series of secondary logos, wordmarks and alternate logos that represent the totality of the franchise’s first fifty years in the DMV.

These logos were developed in collaboration with FANBRANDZ, a company known for creating branding packages for professional sports leagues and franchises worldwide.

50th_release

Brand Creative

The Capitals’ 50th Anniversary visual identity borrows themes from a distinctive graphic design style that emerged in 1970’s and was widely used during the Capitals first year in the league. The primary brand element - the graphic stripes - was inspired by early Caps socks and jerseys, with geometric curves used in posters and trading cards of the period. The hockey stick used as a “t” in the original logo is also used as a graphic link to the past and through the past 50 years of Caps greatness. The reverse italic font - a custom typeface - was created to honor the Capitals’ original logo in 1974.

A Legacy in ALL CAPS

In conjunction with the 50th anniversary, the team also debuted a special brand mantra - A Legacy in ALL CAPS. The organization will showcase 50 years of not taking the Capitals legacy lightly, through unwavering commitment and dedication representing the city that beats at the heart of the nation. The Capitals are proud of the past and focused on the future, with history yet to come. A Legacy in ALL CAPS means the Capitals are determined, principled and community minded, representing 50 years of unwavering commitment and dedication.

The mantra will be used in the team’s storytelling, social media content, in-arena messaging, retail, advertising and more as the team celebrates 50 years of Capitals hockey.

50th_logo_close

Jersey Patch

The Capitals home and away jerseys will feature a 50th anniversary patch featuring the secondary 50th anniversary logo. The patch will debut on Capitals jerseys during the 2024 NHL Draft, taking place in Las Vegas Friday, June 28 through Saturday, June 29.

Center Ice Logo

The Capitals home ice at Capital One Arena will feature a 50th anniversary logo.

50th Anniversary Fan Initiatives and Special Programming

The Capitals' celebration of the 50th anniversary will feature a range of special programming and events that will deeply engage with the Capitals fanbase, allowing fans to commemorate the rich history of the team and celebrate its present successes and the future.

Key highlights of the 50th anniversary celebrations include:

Caps 50th Kickoff Celebration: The Capitals will host a special Caps 50th Kickoff Celebration at Capital One Arena on Thursday, Oct. 10. The event will feature a concert headlined by a to be announced headlining musical act, adding to the excitement. Fans can also look forward to various activations and experiences tailored for the celebration.

Alumni Weekend: Scheduled from October 10-13, the 2024 Alumni Weekend will bring together former Capitals players in Washington, D.C. Alumni will have the opportunity to reconnect with former teammates, current Capitals players, and fans, with the festivities including an Alumni Game at MedStar Capitals Iceplex.

Home Opener Rock the Red Carpet and Pregame Ceremony: The Capitals' home opener will be marked by the participation of the 2024-25 Capitals roster and notable alumni in the Rock the Red Carpet event, followed by a special pre-game ceremony to honor 50 years of Capitals hockey.

Eras Nights: The Capitals will host several Eras Nights throughout the 2024-25 campaign, each celebrating a specific time period of Capitals history from 1974 to the present day, providing fans with a nostalgic journey through the team's evolution.

Digital & Social Media Content: Fans can look forward to engaging content on the Capitals' social media platforms that highlights the team's history, including the best moments, the top 50 Caps team and other exciting features that pay homage to the Capitals' legacy.

Monumental Sports Network Programming: Monumental Sports Network will offer a variety of related programming related to the 50th anniversary, featuring alternate broadcast games, docuseries-style content, and more, giving fans an in-depth look at the team's storied history.

Original Season-Ticket Members: The Capitals will recognize and honor their original season ticket members with special programming and events designed to celebrate their loyalty and support.

The Capitals are excited to embark on this landmark anniversary and invite all fans to be part of these special celebrations. Stay tuned for more updates in commemorating 50 years of Washington Capitals history. Further details and additional announcements about the 50th-anniversary celebrations will continue to be unveiled.

50th Anniversary Microsite

Fans are encouraged to visit washcaps.com/Caps50th for the latest information on the Capitals 50th anniversary programming. More information will continue to be released regarding 50th anniversary plans. Fans can also sign up to receive the latest information pertaining to plans surrounding the milestone at the microsite.

