Capitals and MSE Foundation Announce Fundraiser 

By Washington Capitals
ARLINGTON, VA – The Washington Capitals and Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation (MSE Foundation) announced today an auction featuring player appearance worn jerseys as well as alumni jerseys from the 50th anniversary alumni game in October. In addition, the auction also includes tickets and a postgame meet and greet with Capitals goaltender Charlie Lindgren for the Capitals Feb. 27 game versus the St. Louis Blues.

The auction is now open at WashCaps.com/JerseyAuction and closes at 3 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 17.

Jersey proceeds benefit Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation. The player appearance jersey proceeds benefit MSE Foundation's general fund. The alumni jerseys benefit the Capitals Alumni Fund. The Charlie Lindgren experience benefit Lindy's Lineup, which Charlie and Mikkayla Lindgren launched last season to provide opportunities for youth involved in adaptive sports as well as for children in special education classrooms.

