Capitals Acquire Lars Eller from Pittsburgh Penguins

2018 Stanley Cup champion returns to Washington

By Washington Capitals
ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have acquired forward Lars Eller from the Pittsburgh Penguins for Washington’s third-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft and a fifth-round pick (originally from Chicago) in the 2025 NHL Draft, senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick announced today.

“We are excited to welcome Lars back to our organization,” said Patrick. “This move enhances our depth at the critical center position. Lars is a versatile player, that we are confident will strengthen our team’s depth and competitiveness.”

Eller, 35, has recorded seven points (4g, 3a) in 17 games with Pittsburgh this season. The 6’2”, 208-pound center has won 56.0 percent of his face-offs and averaged 16:25 of ice time per game.

Eller previously spent seven seasons with Washington from 2016-23, recording 208 points (87g, 121a) in 488 games. Eller was a member of the 2018 Stanley Cup winning team and scored the Cup-clinching goal in Game 5 of the Final against the Vegas Golden Knights. The Capitals originally acquired Eller from the Montreal Canadiens ahead of the 2016-17 season and during his first tenure with Washington Eller ranked second on the team in games played, sixth in goals and seventh in points. The Rodovre, Denmark native also registered 31 points (9g, 22a) in 59 Stanley Cup Playoff games with the Capitals, including a career-high 18 points (7g, 11a) in 24 games in 2018.

In 1,053 career NHL games with Washington, Pittsburgh, Colorado, Montreal and St. Louis, Eller has recorded 409 points (182g, 227a).

