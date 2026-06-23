Capitals Acquire Jordan Kyrou from the St. Louis Blues

The Washington Capitals have acquired forward Jordan Kyrou from the St. Louis Blues for forwards Connor McMichael and Milton Gastrin and Washington’s first-round pick (16th overall) in the 2026 NHL Draft, senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick announced today.

“We are thrilled to acquire Jordan and welcome him to our team,” said Patrick. “Jordan is an exceptionally talented and dynamic offensive player who will make an immediate impact on our club. His skill, creativity, and ability to generate offense at an elite level will be a tremendous addition to our group. At just 28 years old and under contract for the next five seasons, Jordan is entering the prime years of his career. We believe he is an ideal fit for our team both now and for the long term.

“We would also like to sincerely thank Connor for everything he has contributed to our club. Since being drafted in 2019, Connor has represented our team with professionalism and class both on and off the ice. We wish him and his family nothing but success as he begins this next chapter with St. Louis.”

Kyrou, 28, is a three-time 30-goal scorer, reaching the 30-goal mark in three straight seasons from 2022-23 to 2024-25. The 6’1”, 189-pound forward netted a career-high 37 goals during the 2022-23 season and posted a career-best 75 points (27g, 48a) in 2021-22. Over the last five seasons, Kyrou ranked first on the Blues in goals (149), power-play goals (35), even-strength goals (114), shots (1,123) and games played (389), second in points (331) and power-play points (94) and third in assists (182).

This past season, the Toronto, Ontario native ranked fifth on St. Louis in goals (18) and points (46), despite ranking 12th on the team in ice time per game (15:44). In the four seasons in which he averaged 16-plus minutes of ice time, Kyrou has averaged 32 goals and 71 points.

Kyrou was drafted by St. Louis in the second round (35th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft and has recorded 378 points (168g, 210a) in 488 career games with the Blues. Among his draft class, Kyrou ranks ninth in goals and 10th in points, and third among right wings taken in 2016 in goals and points.

Kyrou, who has played in 95.3 percent of St. Louis’ regular-season games since becoming a full-time NHLer in 2020-21, has registered 13 points (11g, 2a) in 28 career Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Prior to beginning his professional career, Kyrou spent four seasons with the Sarnia Sting of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) from 2014-18, where he was a teammate of Capitals defenseman Jakob Chychrun. In 2017-18, Kyrou was the recipient of the Red Tilson Award, given to the OHL’s most outstanding player, and the Jim Mahon Memorial Trophy as the league’s top scoring right winger.

Internationally, Kyrou won a gold medal with Canada at the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship, posting a team-high 10 points (3g, 7a) in seven games.

McMichael, Washington’s first-round pick (25th overall) in the 2019 NHL Draft, recorded 154 points (67g, 87a) in 315 games with the Capitals. The Capitals selected Gastrin in the second round (37th overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft.

Washington still owns the 18th overall pick in this year’s NHL Draft, a selection they acquired from the Anaheim Ducks in the trade that sent John Carlson to Anaheim.