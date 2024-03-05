Capitals Acquire 2024 Second-Round Pick and 2026 Fourth-Round Pick from Vegas for Anthony Mantha

The Washington Capitals have acquired a second-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft and a fourth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft from the Vegas Golden Knights for forward Anthony Mantha, president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. The Capitals will retain 50 percent of Mantha’s salary as part of the trade.

The Capitals own 23 total picks in the next three drafts. Washington currently has seven picks in the 2024 NHL Draft, eight picks in the 2025 NHL Draft and eight picks in the 2026 NHL Draft. The Capitals own their first, third, fourth, fifth and sixth-round picks in 2024, as well as Vegas’ second-round pick and Boston’s third-round pick in 2024; their first, second, third, fourth, fifth and sixth-round picks in 2025, as well as Colorado’s second-round pick and Boston’s second-round pick in 2025; and all seven of their picks in the 2026 NHL Draft, along with Vegas’ fourth-round pick.

Mantha, 29, has recorded 34 points (20g, 14a) in 56 games with the Capitals this season and will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. Originally drafted by the Detroit Red Wings in the first round (20th overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft, Mantha has registered 286 points (139g, 147a) in 476 career games with Washington and Detroit.