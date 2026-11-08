Ovechkin Launches Monthly Community Initiative on the 8th of Each Month for His Final NHL Season

ARLINGTON, VA – The Washington Capitals and captain Alex Ovechkin announced today the launch of a monthly community campaign that will see the NHL’s all-time goals leader launch a local community initiative on the eighth of each month during his final NHL season.

The campaign celebrates not only what Ovechkin has accomplished during his two decades in Washington, D.C., but also the people, organizations and causes that have been an important part of his NHL journey. Through these ongoing efforts, Ovechkin and the Capitals will continue working together to create meaningful opportunities, support those in need and make a lasting impact throughout the Washington, D.C., region.

The inaugural initiative in November focuses on The GR8 Chase for Victory Over Cancer, a partnership between Ovechkin, the Capitals, Hockey Fights Cancer™ and the V Foundation for Cancer Research that raises awareness and funds for pediatric cancer research. Ovechkin has committed to donating to the campaign for every goal he scores beginning with his 885th career goal and continuing for the remainder of his NHL career, with Monumental Sports & Entertainment matching his contributions. To date, with Ovechkin having scored an NHL-record 930 career goals, the campaign has raised more than $276,000 and will establish the Alex Ovechkin GR8 Chase Pediatric Cancer Research Grant through the V Foundation and Hockey Fights Cancer™.

Supporting children and families affected by cancer has been a cause close to Ovechkin's heart throughout his NHL career. Over the years, he has visited young patients and their families at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital on numerous occasions:

Ovechkin brought the Stanley Cup to the pediatric oncology clinic at MedStar Georgetown in 2018.

He debuted his cereal ‘Ovi O’s’ with kids in the clinic in 2019.

He celebrated holidays with hospitalized patients and those undergoing treatment.

Ovechkin continues to partner with a child affected by cancer each season during the Capitals Hockey Fights Cancer campaign.

As he enters his final NHL season, Ovechkin wanted to make this initiative part of his ongoing commitment to giving back, extending his impact beyond the ice and helping make a meaningful difference in the lives of seriously ill children and the families who support them.

On Nov. 30, Ovechkin will present the first grant check supporting pediatric cancer research through the V Foundation to Georgetown University’s Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center, Washington, D.C.’s only National Cancer Institute-Designated Comprehensive Cancer Center. The visit will also include a research lab tour followed by time with pediatric patients and their families at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital's Pediatric Hematology and Oncology Clinic where the check will be presented.

Media will be permitted to attend and cover Ovechkin’s lab tour, the visit with patients and families and the check presentation in the pediatric clinic.

MedStar Health is proud to be the trusted medical team of the Washington Capitals since 2014.

The funding supports pediatric cancer research conducted by Georgetown University in collaboration with MedStar Health. Through their close academic partnership, groundbreaking scientific discoveries made in the labs are translated into new treatment possibilities for children in the hospital. By connecting laboratory research with physician-scientists, Georgetown and MedStar Health are accelerating the development of innovative therapies and bringing hope and promising discoveries to the patients and families who need them most – closer to home. MedStar Health and Georgetown University have been partners in medicine, education and research for more than 25 years.

Ovechkin will be joined by Capitals, MedStar Health, Georgetown University, and V Foundation leadership as he presents the first grant check made possible through The GR8 Chase For Victory Over Cancer for pediatric research through the V Foundation.

All funds raised through The GR8 Chase for Victory Over Cancer will fund life-saving pediatric cancer research at Georgetown University’s Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center, beginning with this first $200,000 pediatric cancer research grant.

Fans can support The GR8 Chase for Victory Over Cancer by visiting v.org/GR8Chase. 100% of funds donated directly support pediatric cancer research.

About Hockey Fights Cancer™

Founded in 1998 by the NHL and NHLPA, the first national cause program pioneered by a major sports league, the Hockey Fights Cancer initiative powered by the V Foundation presented by AstraZeneca has raised more than $53 million since its inception. Since partnering with the V Foundation and AstraZeneca, Hockey Fights Cancer has raised more than $21.3 million over the past three seasons. For additional information on Hockey Fights Cancer or to donate to the Hockey Fights Cancer initiative, please visit hockeyfightscancer.com.

About the V Foundation for Cancer Research

The V Foundation for Cancer Research was founded in 1993 by ESPN and the late Jim Valvano, legendary North Carolina State University basketball coach, ESPN commentator and member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. The V Foundation has funded over $500 million in game-changing cancer research grants in North America through a competitive process strictly supervised by a world-class Scientific Advisory Committee. Because the V Foundation has an endowment to cover administrative expenses, 100% of direct donations is awarded to cancer research and programs. The V team is committed to funding the best scientists to accelerate Victory Over Cancer® and save lives. To learn more, visit v.org.