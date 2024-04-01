Voting Now Open for 2023.24 Vancouver Canucks Team Awards

By Canucks Communications
Vancouver, B.C. – The Vancouver Canucks announced today that fan voting for the 2023.24 Team Awards is now open, giving fans the opportunity to vote on four player awards until April 8 at 11:59p.m., when voting closes.

There are four awards that will be decided by fans, each of which will be announced throughout the game on Tuesday, April 16, during Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Pepsi, as the Canucks the Calgary Flames:

  • Cyclone Taylor Trophy – “Most Valuable Player” (fan vote)
  • Walter (Babe) Pratt Trophy – “Best Defenceman” (fan vote)
  • Pavel Bure Award – “Most Exciting Player” (fan vote)
  • Fred J. Hume Award - “Unsung Hero” (fan vote)

Online voting for the 2023.24 Canucks Team Awards is open to fans now. Click HERE.

In addition to the four fan voted awards, the team will also announce the winners of the following three awards, totaling seven Team Awards:

  • Three Stars Award - “Most Three Stars Selections”
  • Cyrus H. McLean Trophy – “Leading Scorer”
  • Daniel & Henrik Sedin Award – “Community Leadership”

The player who receives the “Daniel & Henrik Sedin Award” will be selected by a panel of Canucks Sports & Entertainment members, recognizing the player who best exemplifies outstanding community leadership qualities and humanitarian contributions to the community.

