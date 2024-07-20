Canucks Agree to Terms with Forward Daniel Sprong on a One-Year Contract

Vancouver, B.C. – Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has agreed to terms with forward Daniel Sprong on a one-year contract.

“Bringing in another solid winger will be a boost for our club this season,” said Allvin. “Daniel has matured a lot as a player and has shown he can contribute offensively when called upon. His addition up front will give us better depth and should help with more balanced scoring throughout our forward group.”

Sprong, 27, appeared in 76 games with the Detroit Red Wings during the 2023.24 season, posting 43 points (18-25-43), 22 penalty minutes, and a -5 plus/minus rating.

The 6’0”, 195lbs forward from Amsterdam, NED, has played in 344 career regular season games, split between Pittsburgh, Anaheim, Washington, Seattle, and Detroit, recording 159 points (85-74-159), 66 penalty minutes, and a -2 plus/minus rating, as well as 13 playoff matchups, posting three points (1-2-3), four penalty minutes, and a -3 plus/minus rating.

Sprong was originally selected by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the second round, 46th overall, in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.