Canucks Announce 2024.25 Regular Season Schedule

Vancouver, B.C. – The Vancouver Canucks announced today their complete 2024.25 regular season schedule, which will begin at Rogers Arena on Wednesday, October 9 against the Calgary Flames. This marks the 10th time that the Canucks have hosted the Flames franchise in their regular season home-opener, and the first time since 2018.19.

Following the team’s home opener, Vancouver will host Philadelphia before embarking on a four-game road trip, featuring matchups in Tampa Bay, Florida, Philadelphia, and Chicago, before returning home to take on Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday, October 26.

CLICK HERE to view a complete list of dates and opponents for the 2024.25 regular season.

Key Matchups:

The Canucks will celebrate Home Opener as they host their Pacific Division rivals, the Calgary Flames, on Wednesday, October 9 at 7:00pm.

Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers make their first appearance at Rogers Arena since Game 7 of the Second Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Saturday, November 9 at 7:00pm .

. The defending Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers make their only trip to Rogers Arena on Thursday, December 12 at 7:00pm.

2023 1st overall pick and North Vancouver native Connor Bedard makes his first appearance at Rogers Arena when the Chicago Blackhawks travel to Vancouver on Saturday, November 16 at 7:00pm.

The Toronto Maple Leafs, led by Auston Matthews, arrive at Rogers Arena for the always-anticipated Canucks vs Leafs matchup on Thursday, February 8 at 4:00pm in the Canucks’ final game before the NHL 4 Nations Faceoff.

in the Canucks’ final game before the NHL 4 Nations Faceoff. The 24-time Stanley Cup Champion Montreal Canadiens make their only appearance at Rogers Arena on Tuesday, March 11 at 7:00pm in what is always a highly anticipated matchup.

in what is always a highly anticipated matchup. Vancouver will wrap-up the regular season on a three-game homestand, closing out the campaign on Wednesday, April 16 at 7:00pm against the Vegas Gold Knights.

Season at a Glance:

Six Marks the Spot : The Canucks will have two, season-high six game homestands during the 2024.25 season, with the first spanning Saturday, November 9 through Tuesday, November 19, and the second lasting from Friday, December 6 through Monday, December 16.

: The Canucks will have two, season-high six game homestands during the 2024.25 season, with the first spanning Saturday, November 9 through Tuesday, November 19, and the second lasting from Friday, December 6 through Monday, December 16. Going Back-to-Back : The Canucks will play nine sets of back-to-backs, including two in November, February, and March, and one in each of December, January, and April.

: The Canucks will play nine sets of back-to-backs, including two in November, February, and March, and one in each of December, January, and April. Road Trippin’ : The Canucks will have two season-long six game road trips during the 2024.25 season, both lasting 11 days. The first starts in Ottawa on Saturday, November 23 at 4:00pm, and ends Tuesday, December 3 at 5:00pm in Minnesota, while the second begins in St. Louis on Thursday, March 20 at 5:00pm and concludes in Winnipeg on Sunday, March 30 at 12:00pm.

: The Canucks will have two season-long six game road trips during the 2024.25 season, both lasting 11 days. The first starts in Ottawa on Saturday, November 23 at 4:00pm, and ends Tuesday, December 3 at 5:00pm in Minnesota, while the second begins in St. Louis on Thursday, March 20 at 5:00pm and concludes in Winnipeg on Sunday, March 30 at 12:00pm. Weekend Warriors : 28 of the Canucks’ 82 games this season (34.1%) will take place on either Saturday or Sunday, with 19 taking place on Saturdays (12 at home), and being held on Sundays (six at home).

: 28 of the Canucks’ 82 games this season (34.1%) will take place on either Saturday or Sunday, with 19 taking place on Saturdays (12 at home), and being held on Sundays (six at home). NHL 4 Nations Faceoff: The first-ever NHL 4 Nations Faceoff is set to take place at the Bell Centre in Montreal, QC and TD Garden in Boston, MA, going from Wednesday, February 12 to Thursday, February 20. Quinn Hughes was named one of the first six players to Team USA on Friday, June 28. This will be Hughes’ sixth time representing the United States at a major tournament and first since the 2019 World Championships.

Ticket information for regular season games will be released at a later date.

Season Ticket Memberships are on sale now for the 2024.25 season. Fans who want access to the best seats for all of the big games can inquire about Season Ticket Memberships now at 604.899.4625 or tickets.canucks.com.

Fans are also encouraged to sign up for exclusive offers and single game pre-sale access to Canucks pre-season and regular season games by clicking here.