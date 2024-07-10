Building Blue: The Growth in Vilmer Alriksson's Game

It is hard to miss, and impossible to look over Vilmer Alriksson.

At 6’6”, the Swedish winger has always towered over the competition in which he faces on the ice.

With that level of size comes certain expectations. In Alriksson’s case, you’re expected to use your body to your advantage and be a physical presence on every shift.

For the Canucks 2023 fourth-round pick, this is exactly why he chose to move from Sweden to the OHL last year and develop his game in the Major Junior league with the Guelph Storm.

“The OHL fits me well,” said Alriksson. “I wanted to get better at using my size, and here in Canada is the best place to work on that. I knew the OHL was a really good league and a physical league as well.”

Alriksson was also looking to get bigger and stronger through his first OHL season.

And he accomplished that.

At the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, Alriksson was listed at 214 pounds. It’s a substantial size for a 6’6” player but Alriksson was committed to building strength throughout the year and has taken that mentality into the offseason.

During Canucks development camp, Alriksson said he reached a goal he set out for himself and is now weighing in just a hair over 235 pounds.