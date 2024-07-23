Canucks Announce Single Game Tickets On Sale July 24

Vancouver, B.C. – The reigning Pacific Division Champion Vancouver Canucks announced today that single game tickets will go on sale to the public on Wednesday, July 24 at 10:00am PT and will be available for purchase online at tickets.canucks.com/singlegame. Coming off an impressive 50-win season, the Canucks will play 41 regular season games at Rogers Arena along with three preseason home games, two in Vancouver and one in Abbotsford.

“This past spring, Rogers Arena was once again the place to be, creating a renewed sense of pride and passion for Canucks fans of all ages,” said Michael Doyle, President of Canucks Sports & Entertainment, Business Operations. “The atmosphere in the building was electric, the action on the ice was fierce, and the fan experience in the stands was supercharged. Rick Tocchet probably summed things up best at the end of the playoffs when he said the players put respect back in this city and this jersey. This season, we cannot wait to build on that excitement felt by everyone around the city and province, providing our fans with an unforgettable experience every time they step into our building.”

For more information about Canucks tickets, including single-game, Season Memberships, and Group Tickets, visit tickets.canucks.com.

2024.25 Key Matchups

Home Opener: The 2024.25 season will open on Wednesday, October 9 as the Canucks host Pacific Division rivals, the Calgary Flames in their Home Opener at 7:00pm .

The 2024.25 season will open on as the Canucks host Pacific Division rivals, the Calgary Flames in their Home Opener . Return of the Oil: Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and the Edmonton Oilers make their first visit to Vancouver since Round 2 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs on Saturday, November 9 at 7:00pm .

Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and the Edmonton Oilers make their first visit to Vancouver since Round 2 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs on . Bedard’s Back Home: 2023 first overall pick Connor Bedard makes his first appearance in Vancouver since being drafted when the Chicago Blackhawks travel to Vancouver on Saturday, November 16 at 7:00pm .

2023 first overall pick Connor Bedard makes his first appearance in Vancouver since being drafted when the Chicago Blackhawks travel to Vancouver on . Reigning Champs Arrive: The reigning Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers make their only trip to Vancouver on Thursday, December 12 at 7:00pm .

The reigning Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers make their only trip to Vancouver on . Hometown Reunion: North Vancouver-native and 2024 first overall selection Macklin Celebrini makes his first appearance in Vancouver as the San Jose Sharks arrive on Monday, December 23 at 7:00pm .

North Vancouver-native and 2024 first overall selection Macklin Celebrini makes his first appearance in Vancouver as the San Jose Sharks arrive on . Maple Leafs Meeting: Auston Matthews, the reigning Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy winner and the Toronto Maple Leafs make their sole trip to Vancouver on Saturday, February 8 at 4:00pm .

Auston Matthews, the reigning Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy winner and the Toronto Maple Leafs make their sole trip to Vancouver on . Utah’s Vancouver Debut: The NHL’s newest team, the Utah Hockey Club, will make its inaugural visit to Vancouver on Sunday, March 16 at 5:00pm .

The NHL’s newest team, the Utah Hockey Club, will make its inaugural visit to Vancouver on . Fan Appreciation Night: The Canucks will wrap up their regular season home schedule vs the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday, April 16 at 7:00pm.

Group Tickets:

There’s no better place to catch the action and watch the Canucks with your friends, family, or colleagues than at Rogers Arena! Click here to request more information on purchasing group tickets of 10+ for a game during the 2024.25 season!

Canucks fans are encouraged to make their single game ticket purchases directly from Ticketmaster. Only tickets purchased directly from the Canucks and/or through Ticketmaster are guaranteed to be valid.