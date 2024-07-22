Canucks Announce Schedule & Ticket Packages for 2024 Young Stars Classic

Full tournament packages will go on sale to the general public on Monday, July 29 at 10:00am PT and can be purchased at the Valley First Box Office at the SOEC or online at ValleyFirstTix.com. Each full tournament package includes tickets to all six NHL games and the Penticton Vees game, starting at $115.00 for adults and $75.00 for children ages 12 and under.

Fans will also have the exclusive option to package seeing the stars of tomorrow, including the likes of Jonathan Lekkerimäki, Elias Pettersson and Sawyer Mynio, with seeing the stars of today, including Quinn Hughes, J.T. Miller, Thatcher Demko, and Elias Pettersson by adding Vancouver Canucks Training Camp Tickets to their Young Stars Tournament Package.

Vancouver Canucks and Abbotsford Canucks Season Ticket Members, SOEC Premium Seating/Suites and Cyber Club Members, and Penticton Vees Season Ticket Members will have access to exclusive presales ahead of Monday, July 29. Presale details will be released to the above groups through their mailing lists.

In addition to the tournament game schedule, there will also be several community activations during Young Stars Classic weekend for fans to enjoy, including the annual Young Stars Classic Party on the Plaza and Minor Hockey Skills and Referee Clinics.

Fans are encouraged to visit canucks.com/youngstarsearlyaccess to be the first to receive updates on tickets, information and community activations to look forward to at the 2024 Young Stars Classic.