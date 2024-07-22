Canucks Announce Schedule & Ticket Packages for 2024 Young Stars Classic

Canucks, Flames, Oilers, and Jets to compete in six-game round-robin tournament from September 13-16, 2024, at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton, BC

By Canucks Communications
Penticton, BC | The Vancouver Canucks announced today the game schedule and ticket package details for the 2024 Young Stars Classic at the South Okanagan Events Centre (SOEC) in Penticton, BC from Friday, September 13 to Monday, September 16, 2024.

This year marks the 11th edition of the Young Stars Classic, featuring prospects from the Vancouver Canucks, Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers, and Winnipeg Jets in a four-team, round-robin tournament format. Additionally, the hometown Penticton Vees of the BCHL will play an exhibition game against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks on the Saturday of the tournament.

2024 YOUNG STARS CLASSIC GAME SCHEDULE
*Subject to change

 GAME 

 MATCHUP 

 DATE 

 TIME 

 Game 1 

 Calgary vs Winnipeg

 Fri, Sept. 13

 4:00 PM PT 

 Game 2 

 Vancouver vs Edmonton 

 Fri, Sept. 13 

 7:30 PM PT 

 VEES EXHIB

 Penticton Vees vs. Salmon Arm

 Sat, Sept. 14

 3:00 PM PT

 Game 3 

 Calgary vs Edmonton 

 Sat, Sept. 14

 7:30 PM PT 

 Game 4 

 Vancouver vs Winnipeg 

 Sun, Sept. 15 

 2:00 PM PT 

 Game 5 

 Winnipeg vs Edmonton

 Mon, Sept. 16 

 11:00 AM PT 

 Game 6 

 Calgary vs Vancouver 

 Mon, Sept. 16 

 2:30 PM PT 

Full tournament packages will go on sale to the general public on Monday, July 29 at 10:00am PT and can be purchased at the Valley First Box Office at the SOEC or online at ValleyFirstTix.com. Each full tournament package includes tickets to all six NHL games and the Penticton Vees game, starting at $115.00 for adults and $75.00 for children ages 12 and under.

Fans will also have the exclusive option to package seeing the stars of tomorrow, including the likes of Jonathan Lekkerimäki, Elias Pettersson and Sawyer Mynio, with seeing the stars of today, including Quinn Hughes, J.T. Miller, Thatcher Demko, and Elias Pettersson by adding Vancouver Canucks Training Camp Tickets to their Young Stars Tournament Package.

Vancouver Canucks and Abbotsford Canucks Season Ticket Members, SOEC Premium Seating/Suites and Cyber Club Members, and Penticton Vees Season Ticket Members will have access to exclusive presales ahead of Monday, July 29. Presale details will be released to the above groups through their mailing lists.

In addition to the tournament game schedule, there will also be several community activations during Young Stars Classic weekend for fans to enjoy, including the annual Young Stars Classic Party on the Plaza and Minor Hockey Skills and Referee Clinics.

Fans are encouraged to visit canucks.com/youngstarsearlyaccess to be the first to receive updates on tickets, information and community activations to look forward to at the 2024 Young Stars Classic.

