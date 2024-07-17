Building Blue: The Long Road Travelled for Kirill Kudryavtsev

Evolution is key in a young prospect’s hockey journey.

Kirill Kudryavtsev learned that this past season in his third year of OHL hockey.

The 20-year-old, left-shot defenceman wrapped up his 2023-24 season with five goals and 42 assists in 67 games played with the Soo Greyhounds.

Coming over to North America has turned out to be a great decision for Kudryavtsev. He has been able to adjust to the style of play over here while embracing the life of a Major Junior player in Canada.

“It doesn't feel weird anymore,” said Kudryavtsev with a chuckle. “In my first year, I felt a little bit new. There were all these new stores, people, and a new language, everything was new. This last year, I am just completely used to it. Nobody spoke Russian on the team when I got here, so I had to get my English to the next level.”

After a strong offensive performance during the 2022-23 season, Kudryavtsev wanted to focus on improving his all-around game and becoming a true number-one defenceman in the OHL. He improved his plus/minus rating by a whopping +44 difference this past season – going from -15 to +29.

“I felt like we had a strong offensive team, so I just decided to stay more in my game and be a two-way defenceman,” said Kudryavtsev. “I still got my points on the power play. I knew I was going to get them there. But I wasn't really trying to rush and force the puck, I focused on just trying to play less risky and play more for the team because it felt really bad last year when we were trying too much and then didn’t even make the playoffs.”