Victor Mancini Settles In and Looks to Grow His Game with New Deal

Mancini
By Lindsey Horsting
Vancouver Canucks

Vancouver Canucks defenceman Victor Mancini spoke to the media Monday, after signing a two-year contract extension with the club last Friday. 

The 23-year-old defenceman said the new deal brings a sense of stability as he continues to establish himself at the NHL level. 

“I want to thank the guys and the coaching staff and this organization for believing in me [for] the next two years. So, [I’m] just really excited.” 

With certainty over the next couple of years, Mancini said there’s some peace of mind knowing he’ll be able to work on his game in Vancouver. 

“Even before the deal, I just wanted to go out and put my best foot forward and play the game, but this definitely puts an ease to your mind,” Mancini said. “[I want to] Just go out and play my best, keep my feet moving, and hopefully I can get my teeth fixed now too.”

Sharing the news with family and friends was a moment Mancini won’t forget. He acknowledged his supporters and gave a special shoutout to his parents. 

“It was pretty special. Family and friends [were] reaching out, [and] to share that news with my parents was really special. Especially my parents, but just my whole family and friends. I couldn't do it without them, so to share that with them, that's really special to me,” Mancini said. 

The Hancock, Michigan native, has played 35 NHL games with Vancouver and 40 regular-season AHL games with Abbotsford. He also played in 24 playoff games, helping Abby win the Calder Cup last season. He’s developed his game in Abbotsford, which has helped him translate his game to Vancouver’s system. 

“It's helped tremendously,” Mancini said of his time with the AHL team. “The communication, both here in Van and Abbotsford [is great], and I just try to go down there and play how I would at that level, at this level, and making sure things are translating. Just the skill work we do down there, and the reps that I get, prepares me.” 

Mancini has taken steps in his game this season, and says the biggest thing he’s improved upon this year has been his reads in the D-zone. 

“Just getting reps, making sure my head is up and I think overall, just kind of calming my game down as well. I don't want to force opportunities, just when the opportunities come to me, to take advantage of that,” Mancini said. 

His most recent call-up to Vancouver was March 4th and he felt it took him a little longer get into the flow, but over the last few games he’s felt more consistent on the ice. 

“I think starting out maybe just a little timid, maybe it took me a little longer to get back to where I was in previous call-ups, but I feel like the past three games, I've kind of found my groove,” he said. “I've been using my feet a lot more. I feel like I've been playing faster, making good reads, and just feeling more confident.” 

As Mancini looks to continue to improve his game, he’s focused on the details and playing confidently with the puck.

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