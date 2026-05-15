Max Sasson Joins Canucks Insider Podcast to Discuss his Development Goals On and Off the Ice

Max Sasson has kept his foot on the gas all season and is now looking to take that next step as he prepares for next year.

Having accomplished his primary goal of making it at the NHL level, he now hopes to push himself further and showcase growth in his all-around game at training camp next year. Sasson believes he’s made significant improvements in his game this past season, and that he can continue to develop into a role player that can help the Canucks moving forward.

“I always will be in the mindset of coming to training camp, [that] everyone’s on the same playing field and trying to show how much I’ve improved,” Sasson said. “I really want to come into training camp and show that I can be a reliable PK guy, I can play up and down the lineup, I think I’ve done a good job of that, and I want to continue to show that my ceiling is higher.”

One of Sasson’s major skills that have translated seamlessly to the NHL level, is his skating and speed. That had served as a major confidence booster, and asset in his toolkit that he can rely on regardless of the competition level.

“I think I’ve shown the organization, the league, myself that I can skate around some of the best players in the world and so that’s a big confidence booster going into the summer and next year,” Sasson said.

Beyond his physical skillset, Sasson has been working on his mental game alongside fellow teammate Aaty Räty. Sasson found what mental preparation works best for him for each game and has begun to see the value of having a steady mind based on his results on the ice.

“When I’m at my best, when anyone’s at their best, they’re reacting off instinct and they’re not thinking, and I found a lot of when I have a quiet mind, that the results will come,” Sasson said. “I think that’s something I really have learned this year in comparison to last year.” Sasson’s commitment to learning about the pros of developing his mental game has taught him how to notice even small details of how it can affect both his teammates and opposing players during a game as well.

“You can tell the guys that are not thinking and are just playing off instinct, and on the other hand, when a guy is thinking and he’s holding a stick too tight, you can tell. The quiet mind was the biggest thing that I’ve seen for myself,” Sasson said.

By continuing to develop his mental approach, Sasson hopes to go into next season calm, steady, and feel confident that he can play to the best of his abilities.

“I want to come to camp being free, and I think if I do, I’ve seen [that] the results have proven that that’s when I’m at my best,” Sasson said.

This offseason will have Sasson focusing on all aspects of his game as he pushes himself to be consistent at the NHL level each night. With the team entering a rebuilding era centred around a positive culture and consistent work ethic, Sasson is looking forward to the next season and what he can do to be a valued teammate both on and off the ice.

“I’m really excited for the culture to continue to develop,” Sasson said. “And I think that it’ll equal to a lot more wins, so I’m really excited to see everyone grow as a player, person, and I’m really looking forward to it.”

Listen to this and much more as Sasson joins Chris Faber on the latest episode of the Canucks Insider Podcast.